Amazon Black Friday phone deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 now £240 off in rare sale

The Amazon Black Friday phone deals have officially arrived - a whole week early no less. We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the prime choices today, and so far one of our favorites is the Samsung Galaxy S20 for just £649 (£899) - a great choice for unlocked Android aficionados.

This is part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, which just kicked off in the UK. There's no word on how long these deals last, but that means they could end at any time, so if you want one of these phones, you might want to act fast.

Deals so far include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and the affordable Samsung Galaxy A21s too. So the reduced phones run the gamut of the company's offerings, giving you potential discounts whether you're looking for a premium or penny-saving option.

These deals are all from Amazon's UK website - if you're not in the UK, scroll down to see prices in your region. We might see other deals from other retailers that match these, but for some - especially the Galaxy S20 and S20 Fan Edition deal - we'd be very surprised to see anything beat these discounts.

Amazon Black Friday phone deals: Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £250 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 4G: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a specced-down, and slightly more affordable, version of the Galaxy S20. It has a cheaper-feeling design and some slight camera downgrades but it brings lots of the S20 features for cheaper. This version misses out on 5G connectivity but it's even more affordable as a result.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G: £699 £599 at Samsung.com

Save £100 - This version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes with 5G connectivity, so if you need (or want) the next generation of data connection to enjoy gaming or streaming on the go, this is the device for you.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: £179 £139 at Samsung.com

Save £40 - If you're looking for an affordable Samsung phone, this might be one for you. The Galaxy A21s has a bold screen, sturdy design and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We haven't tested this phone but if it's like Samsung's other Galaxy A phones it'll likely be a fine all-rounder for the price.

Samsung Black Friday pay monthly deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 130GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £44pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £44 a month. At that price you're getting 130GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 10GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £14.99pm

If the A71 deal above is too rich for your blood, how about £14.99 a month and nothing upfront for 10GB of data on the excellent A21s? While it's not such an advanced handset, at this price that's a compromise we think plenty of people will be willing to make.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 tops our list of the best smartphones, so with £250 off, you're getting a great bargain. That price cut might be the best we see this Black Friday on a handset that's on that best phones list.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition models are for people on more of a budget, so you're getting a few compromises, but they still might suit you depending on what you're looking for. Choose the 4G or 5G version depending on which generation of connectivity suits you best.

We might see more Samsung phones discounted over the deals season but this is a strong start, and one worth paying attention to for all prospective phone buyers.