Amazon Black Friday phone deals are here with big discounts on flagship handsets

It's the retailer you've all been waiting for! Amazon has launched its Black Friday sale and with that comes big discounts across an array of phones including Samsung devices, Google handsets and options from Huawei and Motorola.

Sadly for Apple fans, you won't see any Black Friday iPhone deals feature in Amazon's sale but if you're more on the Android side of the fence, there's some bargains to be had.



The savings are especially impressive when it comes to Samsung with big discounts on Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and the cheaper Galaxy S20 FE, £600 savings on the 5G S10 and £500 off the 512GB of storage version of the Galaxy S10.

The majority of Black Friday phone deals from Amazon that really stand out feature on budget phones including the Google Pixel 4a, Motorola Moto G8 Power, Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P Smart Pro.

Amazon's best Black Friday phone deals:

High-end smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £649 at Amazom (save £250)

Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £250 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 4G: £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a specced-down, and slightly more affordable, version of the Galaxy S20. It has a cheaper-feeling design and some slight camera downgrades but it brings lots of the S20 features for cheaper. This version misses out on 5G connectivity but it's even more affordable as a result. You can however upgrade to 5G for an extra £100 - the same price the 4G model would normally cost you.



Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: £1000 £499 at Amazon (save £600)

While on paper this discount looks somewhat ridiculous, it isn't quite as impressive as it looks. £499 for this 5G phone is an absolute bargain but the S10 5G hasn't been worth its £1000 price tag for a little while now. Realistically it's more like a couple of hundred pounds you're saving here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: £999.99 £499 at Amazon (save £500.99)

For those who want 5G and the stronger specs, go for the S10 5G above. If you know you're going to need a lot of storage, this option will be the better way to go. It provides you with the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S10, while only charging you £499 to get it - not bad at all!



Budget smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy A51: £329 £279 at Amazon (save £50)

While the two Samsung phones above are by no means cheap, even after their discounts, this one definitely is. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a budget phone that you can now get for just £279. Granted, it isn't the fastest device out there but it has a strong screen and a decent camera performance for the price.



Samsung Galaxy A21s: £179 £139 at Amazon (save £40)

If you're looking for an affordable Samsung phone, this might be one for you. The Galaxy A21s has a bold screen, sturdy design and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We haven't tested this phone but if it's like Samsung's other Galaxy A phones it'll likely be a fine all-rounder for the price.



Google Pixel 4a: £349 £319 at Amazon (save £30)

While you aren't saving heaps of cash here, the Google Pixel 4a was already so cheap that any discount feels pretty impressive. With the £30 saving, you're paying just £319 for one of the best budget phones on the market, especially when it comes to getting a top-notch camera performance.



Motorola Moto G8 Power: £219 £179 at Amazon (save £40)

This is a budget phone that has some truly remarkable specs. Most importantly, it has a ridiculous 5000mAh battery which beats out the large majority of flagship phones. It pairs that with a stylish design and triple rear camera lenses. All of that in a phone that now costs just £179 is remarkable.



Huawei P Smart Pro: £249 £169.99 at Amazon (save £80)

Another popular budget device, the Huawei P Smart Pro now costs you just £169.99 after an £80 price cut. It offers a sleak design with a clever pop-up camera and Huawei's impressive rear cameras providing some strong photos. For under £170, you can't really go wrong here.

