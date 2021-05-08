Amazon and John Lewis are battling it out for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals this weekend

We've spotted an impressive roster of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals this weekend, with big price cuts, additional discounts on accessories, and an excellent three year guarantee included with these premium devices. You'll be choosing between Amazon and John Lewis here, though, with the former offering slightly lower prices, but the latter including extra savings on keyboard cases and that three year warranty to sweeten the deal as well.

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is available for just £519.99 at Amazon right now, thanks to a £100 discount over the £619 RRP. That's an excellent saving, and the cheapest available right now. However, if you're after a keyboard case and extra peace of mind, you can save 50% on a keyboard case when you opt for John Lewis's £539 price tag.

It's a similar story with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deals this weekend as well. Amazon is out in the lead with a £675 sales price on the 128GB model (was £799), but John Lewis is offering far more value if you need additional extras with its £699 cost.

The best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals for you will be determined by whether you need that keyboard case accessory, or if you'd prefer to just pay the lowest price possible. The £94 - £109 discount on the additional keyboard is well worth paying John Lewis's slightly higher prices, but of course, that's only if you're looking to use your tablet for work or productivity.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Samsung tablet deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, WiFi): £619 £539 at John Lewis

Not only are you saving £80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 itself here, but you can also save 50% on a keyboard cover case as well. That means big savings on your whole setup - perfect if you're using your new tablet for work. Amazon is offering a cheaper £519.99 price tag here, but without that additional discount and certainly not with the three year guarantee John Lewis is including as well.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB, WiFi): £799 £699 at John Lewis

If you'd prefer the improved display and larger screen size of the Plus model, you can save £100 at John Lewis as well. The 12.4-inch model is also offering a 50% discount on the keyboard case, as well as that impressive warranty. Again, Amazon is offering a lower price at £679.99, though without the additional extras.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

If you want to keep an eye on the competition, check out the latest cheap iPad deals for Apple's answer to the luxury tablet. Or, for something a little cheaper take a look at the best Android tablet deals from across the market. We're also rounding up all the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A prices available right now.