Alexa is coming to Amazon's entire lineup of Fire TV streamers via a software update

Since its inclusion on Amazon's Echo speakers, Alexa has grown into a formidable voice assistant.

But if you've been on the fence about investing in an Echo speaker for yourself, there's a chance you might now already own an Alexa-equipped device thanks to a software update from Amazon.

The update, which is timed to coincide with the release of the new Amazon Fire TV stick, will bring support for Alexa to Amazon's entire range of Fire streaming devices, going back to its first generation Fire TV and Fire TV Streaming Stick.

'Alexa, play The Grand Tour'

As well as offering control over the playback of video on your device, Alexa will also give access to a wide range of other voice functionality such as giving you weather alerts, controlling smart devices around your house or even having it tell you jokes.

If you've invested in a Fire TV device that doesn't come with a voice remote then you'll be able to access Alexa through the Fire TV's app which is available for iOS and Android.

The new update will be rolling out to customers today.