After one of the best steam mops? Then grab this Shark steam cleaner deal now

Some of the best Prime Day deals have been for floorcare appliances such as vacuum cleaners and robot vacuums, but if you're after a steam mop that can make light work of cleaning hard floors then this Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner deal is worth snapping up.

Mopping floors is one of the more boring household chores, in fact 20% of US homeowners admit that it's the task they dread most according to research from the American Cleaning Institute, but a steam mop makes mopping far easier. A steam mop uses... well... steam to clean your floors. The extremely high temperature of the steam not only ensures your floors are bacteria-free without the need for harsh chemicals, but it also means tough stains can be wiped away without any scrubbing.

In the UK, Amazon has knocked £80 off the cost of the Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK, making it just £99.99. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this floor steam mop that can also be converted into a handheld steam cleaner, too.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best floor and handheld steam cleaner prices in your region).

Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK: £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon

This corded steam mop from shark has been discounted by 44%, making it just £99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The brand's signature Lift-Away technology means it can easily be converted into a handheld cleaner, and it comes with five accessories including a double-sided mop head so you can clean twice the floor area. View Deal

Shark is a brand that's popular when it comes to floor care appliances because its appliances offer a powerful cleaning ability but still come with an affordable price tag. The Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK is no exception, as it offers two steam levels for cleaning sealed hard floors including tile, stone, and hardwood.

The mop also has a Steam Blast mode that will deliver a powerful jet of extremely hot steam to lift away ground-in stains. On top of that, as we've already mentioned, the double-sided mop head ensures you can clean twice the surface area before the machine-washable pad needs removing and cleaning.

The Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK can also be converted into a handheld steam cleaner by lifting the main unit away from the hand, wand, and mopping head. This means it can be used to clean kitchen worktops, bathroom tiles, and grouting, and even shower screens with steam.

More steam mop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for steam mops from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals