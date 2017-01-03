Acer reveals price of monster Predator 21X laptop alongside refreshed 17X

Over at CES, Acer has revealed a refreshed Predator 17X gaming laptop, plus the company has dropped an official price tag for the Predator 21X, as well as confirming the on-sale date and price of its innovative new Z301CT monitor with eye-tracking.

You may recall seeing the hulking great Predator 21X notebook in the summer, an incredibly powerful machine (with a Kaby Lake Core i7-7820HK processor and twin GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI) featuring a curved 21:9 display.

Well, Acer has confirmed further options on the spec – with the notebook boasting up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 system memory, and up to four 512GB SSDs in RAID 0 (two of which can be NVMe PCIe solid-state drives) – and announced that the gaming notebook will be available in February priced at an eye-watering $8,999 (around £7,350, AU$12,500). Ouch, indeed.

The company also announced an upgraded Predator 17X gaming laptop which now has Kaby Lake on board (the 7820HK CPU, as with the above machine) alongside a GTX 1080 with 8GB of GDDR5X video RAM.

That too can be specified with up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 system memory and an NVMe PCIe SSD, or a trio of SATA SSDs in RAID 0 configuration. It’s a 17.3-inch notebook with a G-sync panel (Nvidia’s technology to combat stuttering and tearing), and has plenty of chops on the cooling front with a custom triple-fan system keeping all that hardware from any danger of overheating.

The launch date for this laptop is still to be confirmed, but Acer has said the price will start at $2,599 (around £2,120, AU$3,600).

The eyes have it

Finally, Acer also gave out more details on its Predator Z301CT, a 30-inch ultra-wide (21:9) curved monitor which boasts eye-tracking tech that snagged it a ‘best of innovations’ award at CES 2017. This technology helps the gamer aim and acquire targets more intuitively, intelligently rotating camera angles as the player focuses towards the sides of the screen.

The panel offers a resolution of 2560 x 1080 and benefits from a 200Hz refresh rate along with a 4ms response time and Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, plus it has 178-degree viewing angles. The monitor will be on sale in February with a recommended price of $899 (around £735, AU$1,250).