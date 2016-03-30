How to 3D print your own virtual reality headset

Google Cardboard is a great (and cheap) virtual reality solution, and while it might not give you the full VR experience it certainly provides an accessible way into this new technology.

As the plans for Google Cardboard is free to download, anyone with enough patience can make a pair, although ordering them online is almost as cheap. However if you really want to get into the spirit of virtual reality then making a customised set for yourself is worth a go, and will also help you understand a little more about how it works.

In this project we're going to 3D print our own pair of VR Goggles using the Ultimaker 2 Go. Despite its size and relatively small print base it's ideal for projects where accuracy is essential.

With the machinery in place it's just a simple case of measuring my head, designing the goggles in a 3D application and waiting two days for the print to finish.