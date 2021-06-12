Watching Euro 2020 on ITV: how to catch games for free on TV, online and anywhere

2021's UEFA European Football Championship (or Euro 2020) is finally here after a 12-month delay and it’s set to offer up dramatic matches and footballing magic. And ITV has a whole lot of that action - and absolutely free - in the UK.

If you’re in the UK, you can live stream Euro 2020 on ITV Hub or watch live coverage on ITV’s main channels.

In this article, we explain everything that you need to know about the Euro 2020 ITV coverage. If you want to follow the fortunes of your favorite team and see Europe’s finest players go head-to-head, you’ll need a reliable way to watch the action - no matter where you are.

Euro 2020 matches live on ITV

In the UK, ITV will offer extensive coverage of Euro 2020 as it unfolds, sharing the tournament’s 51 matches with the BBC. This means you’ll be able to watch 26 live matches on ITV’s main channels, including England’s eagerly awaited group stage match against Scotland.

For big Euro 2020 fans out there, ITV’s coverage is set to provide plenty of pre-match build-up and post-match analysis from old stars of the game, not to mention a multitude of highlights, special news features, and interviews.

Euro 2020 on ITV Hub

If you’d rather watch Euro 2020 online, ITV’s coverage can be live streamed or watched on demand via the ITV Hub website and app. For those who are unfamiliar, ITV Hub is an online streaming service that contains a varied array of ITV shows, from popular dramas and comedies to news and extensive sports coverage. As a result, ITV Hub is the best way to catch up on any ITV shows that you’ve missed.

You can access ITV Hub on various devices, including Windows/Mac computers, Android/iOS-supported phones and tablets, Smart TVs and set-top boxes (such as Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Roku players), and selected games consoles (Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Nvidia Shield).

If you want to see Euro 2020 games on the ITV Hub website/app, simply select Watch Live (featured on the top navigation bar) or click on a channel to start watching it live straightaway.

The group fixtures the ITV will have are:



Belgium v Russia 12 June

Austria v North Macedonia 13 June

Netherlands v Ukraine 13 June

Poland v Slovakia 14 June

Hungary v Portugal 15 June

France v Germany 15 June

Italy v Switzerland 16 June

Ukraine v North Macedonia 17 June

Denmark v Belgium 17 June

England v Scotland 18 June

Portugal v Germany 19 June

Italy v Wales 20 June

Switzerland v Turkey 20 June

North Macedonia v Netherlands 21 June

Ukraine v Austria 21 June

Czech Republic v England 22 June

Croatia v Scotland 22 June

Slovaki v Spain 23 June

Sweden v Poland 23 June

Does watching Euro 2020 on ITV cost anything?

If you’re in the UK, you must pay for a TV Licence to legally watch and record shows on TV, as well as live stream content from online services like ITV Hub, All4, and Euro 2020 on BBC.

As long as you have a valid UK TV Licence, you won’t need to pay anything extra to stream live content on ITV Hub. If you’ve never used ITV Hub before, you’ll need to set up a free registration account, which involves typing in your email and creating a password.

What will the ITV Euro 2020 coverage be like?

As we say, ITV has the rights to show roughly 50% of the 2021 Euros games. And, it has gathered together a self-proclaimed 'stellar' squad of presenters and pundits for he tournament.

Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal and Reshmin Chowdhury will be on presenter duties, and they'll be joined by pundits such as Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

Watching Euro 2020 on ITV outside the UK

Th ITV Hub can only be used by users with a UK-based IP address. This means that if you happen to be outside the UK during Euro 2020, you won’t be able to follow ITV’s live coverage of the event unless you use a VPN.

A VPN is a private network that reroutes your connection through a remote server to disguise your true location on the internet. Once you have connected to a UK-based IP address using the service of your choice, you should be able to access ITV Hub apps just like you were back in the country watching at home.