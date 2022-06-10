England vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations League online for free

Gareth Southgate's England side will have a chance to banish the bad memories of their agonising Euro 2020 final defeat on Saturday as they take on Italy in this key Nations League fixture. England fans won't need reminding of the penalty heartache at Wembley last summer when the Azzurri last came to town. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Italy live stream and see the 2022 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

England vs Italy will be played behind closed doors after for the crowd trouble that happened at the Euro 2020 final last summer. This time, though, the match is at Molineux with England sitting bottom of Group A3 after a defeat to Hungary and a 1-1 draw against Germany.

Gareth Southgate will be looking for an improved performance after a lucky escape thanks to Harry Kane's late penalty. Substitute cameos from Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen among the few positives from the game in Munich.

Roberto Mancini's European champions meanwhile appear to have put their disappointment of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup behind them. They currently top Group A3 on goal difference and looked in good shape during their 2-1 win at home to Hungary, with first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini sealing the victory.

This has the makings of a brilliant game, so follow our guide to get an England vs Italy live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Nations League for FREE

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Italy is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Italy free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of England vs Italy starts at 7pm BST on Saturday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game via Channel 4's All4 service (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch England vs Italy from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a England v Italy live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Italy from anywhere

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream soccer in the US FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) England vs Italy kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

England vs Italy live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch England vs Italy on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch England vs Italy in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST early on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream Nations League in New Zealand