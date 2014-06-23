Easy Mac Hacks: Disable the Pop-up Accent Window when typing

To disable the pop-up accent window when typing in OS X, open up the Terminal application (located in /Applications/Utilities), then type in the following command followed by the enter key:

defaults write -g ApplePressAndHoldEnabled -bool false

After typing in this command, log out of your OS X account, then log back in for the changes to take effect. After doing this, you'll notice that the pop-up accent window no longer appears when you press and hold down certain keys.



If you ever want to have this menu appear again, type in this command:

defaults write -g ApplePressAndHoldEnabled -bool true

Then, once again, log out of your OS X account, and then back in for the changes to take effect. After doing this, the accent window will appear again while typing.



Cory Bohon is a freelance technology writer, indie Mac and iOS developer, and amateur photographer.