Assemble a complete Razer streaming setup for under $200 this Prime Day

If you want to become a streamer - whether it's games, tutorials, or a podcast about your favorite author - you'll need the right hardware. A powerful PC or laptop isn't enough; you've got to have a good webcam, a free-standing microphone, and a reliable set of peripherals.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Prime Day deals on Razer products right now, so we've carefully selected the best discounts so you can put together your complete setup in one fell swoop - and all for less than $200 in total, too. With an all-Razer setup, synchronizing your RGB lighting for a stylish appearance will be a cinch.

Best Razer webcam deal: Razer Kiyo

Razer Kiyo: $100 $69 at Amazon

Save $31 - The Razer Kiyo is a one-stop shop for budding streamers, bundling 1080p video recording, an integrated microphone, and a nifty ring light for plug-and-play goodness. A must-have for anyone looking to break into the live-streaming game.

A good camera should be your first port of all when setting up your PC for streaming, and the 1080p-resolution Razer Kiyo lets you take out two fowl with one pebble thanks to its built-in ring light.

It's super-easy to set up and use, and the light means that you won't need to spend extra cash on a separate lighting setup.

Best Razer microphone deal: Razer Seiren Mini

Razer Seiren Mini: $50 $35 at Amazon

Save $15 - Razer's most affordable streaming mic is now even more affordable. The Seiren Mini is the mic for those who want functionality over frills, with a super-sturdy built quality, USB connectivity, and a reliable super-cardioid pickup pattern all packed into a compact design.

While most webcams have an integrated microphone, you won't get good enough audio quality from them to provide a good streaming experience for your potential viewers.

A dedicated free-standing mic is required, then, and the Razer Seiren Mini is one of the best options for any newbie streamer right now - affordable, but durable and highly effective.

Best Razer headset deal: Razer Kraken X

Razer Kraken X: $50 $25 at Amazon

Save $25 - A half-price deal makes this Razer's cheapest gaming headset this Prime Day, and it's still a great choice thanks to 7.1 surround sound, a lightweight design, and compatibility with most current consoles as well as PC.

If you're streaming a game, you can't play the game audio from your screen or a speaker setup, lest your microphone picks it up and ruins the experience for your viewers.

That means you need a headset, and the lightweight, comfortable Kraken X is Razer's best-value option this Prime Day.

Best Razer keyboard deal: Razer Ornata Chroma

Razer Ornata Chroma: $100 $50 at Amazon

Save $50 - A half-price deal on Razer's older excellent Ornata Chroma mechanical gaming keyboard, which comes with a squashy detachable wrist rest and per-key RGB lighting. Mecha-membrane key switches mean these keys are responsive but also quieter than typical mechanical keyboards.

Of course, you'll need a keyboard to actually use your PC, so why not match it to the rest of your streaming hardware?

Razer's Ornata Chroma is a full-scale offering with a plush wrist rest for long gaming sessions and mecha-membrane keys that keep noise down, preventing keyboard clatter from annoying your audience. It's half-price this Prime Day!

Best Razer mouse deal: Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini: $50 $15 at Amazon

Save $35 - A Razer gaming mouse for just fifteen bucks? We know a good deal when we see one. Razer's classic RGB-lit style is joined by a solid optical sensor and six programmable buttons for a straightforward but highly effective mouse.

If you want a reliable mouse but don't want to spend too much, the Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini might be the best option out there this Prime Day.

At just $15 (less than a third of the original), this mouse is perfect for gaming as well as everyday use - and despite its low price, it still packs Razer's Chroma RGB lighting.

Best Razer mouse pad deal: Razer Gigantus v2

Razer Gigantus v2: $30 $15 at Amazon

Save $15 - Available in medium through to 3XL styles (we'd recommend the XXL for most setups), the Razer Gigantus v2 provides you with a mouse pad big enough to comfortably accomodate your keyboard too, to keep your desk looking tidy.

Alright, you don't strictly need this last one, and buying it will tip your total just over that two-hundred-dollar figure we quoted earlier, but we still think it's a worthy inclusion.

The XXL and 3XL sizes of Razer's Gigantus v2 mouse pad will encapsulate both your keyboard and mouse, giving you a soft surface for your DeathAdder to glide over - ideal for nailing those tasty headshots.

