You can get almost 40% off this Shark upright vacuum right now

Amazon has slashed 37% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK , reducing it from £349.99 to just £219.99 . While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this corded vacuum cleaner, which has a larger than average dust canister, it’s still good value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

The best vacuum cleaners enable you to collect dust and dander from carpets and hard floors with ease. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK lets you remove the main motor and dust canister part of the vacuum, converting it into a lighter handheld cleaner that can easily be carried. In this mode, it's ideal for cleaning stairs or up high.

Today's best vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK: £349.99 £219.99 at Amazon

Save £130 - Amazon has knocked 37% off the price of this Shark upright vacuum cleaner, which has a 1.3-litre dust canister. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this pod machine – it dropped to £189.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – at just £30 more it’s still good value. However, we don’t know how long this vacuum cleaner deal will last, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK in an upright vacuum, which means you are tethered to the nearest electrical outlet, unlike with cordless counterparts. However, upright vacuums have larger dust canisters and wider floor cleaning heads, which enables you to complete the chore of vacuuming quicker than when using a cordless vacuum.

On test, we were impressed with the suction on both carpets and hard floors. The vacuum cleaner collected every scrap of both fine dust and larger debris, which in this case was nuggets of cereal, we scattered in its path. The vacuum has both a bristle brush-roll and a soft brush roll in one head, making it suitable for cleaning different types of surface, while the LED headlights meant we were able to see clearly when cleaning in dark corners.

More vacuum cleaner deals

You can see all of today’s best vacuum cleaner deals in your region below