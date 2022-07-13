Top 3 outdoor wireless speakers on Prime Day that can take the heat

Today's Prime Day deals are taunting me: while pretty much everyone I know is baking in the heat, my bit of Scotland is grey and gloomy right now. So while most people will see these Bluetooth outdoor speaker deals as ideal for the sunshine, I'm looking at how waterproof they are. But no matter what the weather's doing where you are, these prime day Bluetooth speaker deals are worth checking out.

The one I'm most interested in is on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore, which is a rugged, dustproof and waterproof travel speaker. The Beosound Explore is currently £124.99 (was £169) (opens in new tab), a sizeable discount on a very impressive speaker. It's made of solid aluminium bands, which not only make it look extremely cool, they also mean it's tough as anything.

If that's still a bit too much, JBL's cannon-like JBL Flip 5 is down to £69.99 (was £119.99) (opens in new tab). That's nearly half price for a four-star speaker: as we said in our JBL Flip 5 review it's a rugged, great-sounding portable speaker. Again, it can stand up to getting a bit wet, and won't fall apart when dropped, or if it takes a knock in a bag.

Proving that cheap doesn't necessarily mean nasty, the excellent Anker Soundcore 2 portable speaker is £27.99 (was £39.99) (opens in new tab). Anker's audio kit isn't as well-known as it should be, I think: it makes surprisingly good-sounding products for super-low prices, and with a Prime Day discount the Soundcore 2 is even better value. And it's got IPX7 protection so it's Scotland-proof too.

Today's best outdoor wireless speakers deals

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: £169 £124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £44 on this beautifully designed, rugged outdoor speaker. It's a B&O, so great sound is a given, but it's also hard as nails, punches way above its weight and gives you up to 27 hours of powerful 360-degree sound from a single charge. It's a beautiful looking thing, too.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: £119.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on this powerful, party-starting speaker from JBL, whose Bluetooth speakers are little hooligans in the best possible way. The battery's good for 12 hours of block-rocking beats and IPX7 certification means it can handle even the toughest environments – including being dropped in water. You can link multiple ones together as stereo pairs or massive party systems.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 on this 12W portable speaker from the impressive Anker range. It's not the loudest but it's perfectly portable and delivers great sound despite its diminutive dimensions. There's 24-hour play time, IPX7 dust and waterproofing and easy wireless stereo pairing. This is a great option for small rooms as well as the great outdoors.

Although these portable speakers are marketed as outdoor speakers, they make brilliant home speakers too: I've made many meals to a soundtrack from a little Bluetooth speaker in my equally little kitchen, and my kids have portable speakers that move around as they do. So if you're considering an outdoor Bluetooth speaker it's worth thinking about how you might use it at home too. The speakers in the above deals can be paired to make a stereo system, and in the case of the JBL model you can pair more than two to create a massive speaker system for larger events such as parties.

Dust and water protection is a given with outdoor speakers, but depending on the kind of outdoorsing you're going to do it's worth checking the weight: there's a big difference between carrying a portable speaker from the bus to the beach and having it hang from a karabiner during an hours-long hike. Battery life is a bigger issue for the latter kind of outdoor activity too, so all-day battery life is well worth having here.

More Prime Day deals UK