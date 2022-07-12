This £50 Bluetooth speaker is the Prime Day deal you need for summer

With the heat we're having, the only way to survive is to find yourself a nice shady spot outside and chill out – and this Prime Day deal on the portable UE Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is perfect for providing some music to accompany you.

Right now, you can get the UE Wonderboom 2 for just £51.51 instead of £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's such a good price for this fun little speaker that's guaranteed to become your buddy for every hiking trip, beach visit or just a wander down the garden.

It's not much bigger than a can of drink, but it kicks out a good volume of sound, with enough quality to feel like your songs are being done justice. It's even got a special Outdoor Boost mode, to make sure that you can hear over the breeze and sound of kids yelling nearby.

It's also very tough and will bounce harmless from drops, and it's waterproof and dustproof. In fact, it floats, so if it takes a tumble in a pool or the large ice bucket you're keeping around for dunking your head in every 10 minutes (just us?) there's no problem. And with a battery life of 13 hours, it'll handle a long day out.

Save £38.48 - Get over 40% off this ultra-portable wireless speaker. It's small enough to toss in any bag, it sounds great, it can survive just about any punishment, it floats, and the battery lasts around 13 hours. It's a summer essential if you're going to be spending lots of time outdoors!

We rated the speaker really highly in our UE Wonderboom 2 review, and we still love it. Lots of competitors have come to our list of the best waterproof speakers to challenge it, but they never manage the same sense of fun, or to match the design that can clearly handle anything life will realistically throw at it.

And they certainly don't manage it at this price – if we're going to have more of a summer like this, having some outdoors entertainment will be essential, so don't miss out!