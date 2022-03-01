This intelligent Shark hair dryer is back down to its lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 22% off the price of the Shark Style iQ hair dryer , reducing it from £229.99 to just £179.00 , which is the lowest price we’ve seen for the brand’s first hair-care appliance. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best hair dryer deals in your region.)

The best hair dryers enable you to create salon-style looks such as bouncy blow-drys and sleek, smooth tresses at home. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good hair dryer deal is always welcome.

The Style iQ is the first hair dryer from Shark, which is better known for manufacturing some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market. Like many hair dryers on the market, it ships with a concentrator nozzle and a diffuser, but the air speed and temperature are automatically adjusted when you connect either of these to help you create your desired style with minimal fuss

Save £50 - Amazon has knocked 22% off the price of this hair dryer, which releases negative ions into the air flow to speed up evaporation of the water molecules, which reduces drying time without the need for higher temperatures that can damage hair. This is the same price we saw the hair dryer drop to on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , making it great value. However, we don’t know how long this hair dryer deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

The Shark Style iQ hair dryer offers three temperature settings and three options for the speed of air flow, which are controlled using the buttons on the back of the barrel. On test, we found it was quick to dry hair, taking three minutes and 56 seconds to get our damp, below-shoulder-length fine hair completely dry, with very few fly-aways.

It’s a good option for those with curly hair, as the diffuser features extendable prongs that enable the roots, as well as the ends of curly hair, to be dried evenly, reducing the risk of heat damage.

