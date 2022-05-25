This Huawei MateBook laptop is astonishing value at almost half-price

Huawei already offers some competitively priced laptops, but some models are now astonishing bargains thanks to a number of fresh deals that have just popped up at Amazon. One, in particular, is the Huawei MateBook D15 that's now dropped like a stone to £439.99 (from £749.99) (opens in new tab).

With this Huawei MateBook D15 you get an 11th-gen Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s not the latest Intel silicon found in some of the best laptops, but it’s only one generation removed. Plus, that i5 CPU is a fast enough processor - and backed by enough storage and memory - to provide plenty of power for your daily computing duties. Add to that a premium design, including a thin chassis and slim bezels around the screen, all for an asking price of a little over £400, you’ll struggle to get a better laptop deal right now in this price bracket.

On top of that, the MateBook D15 has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with an IPS panel that ensures the device has great viewing angles. It also benefits from eye comfort tech to make for easy viewing and it's low blue light certified. Other neat extra features include a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader that allows you to turn on the laptop and log in instantly and securely.

If you need some other options, we’ve picked out a few more excellent cheap laptop deals from Huawei below. All of these have seriously chunky discounts, too. Also, if you want a Ryzen model, it’s worth checking out this Huawei MateBook 16 with a somewhat more modest 10% off (opens in new tab). Note that all these offers run from today until June 7, unless stock sells out before that date.

Today's best Huawei laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook D15: £749.99 £439.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £310 - With 40% off, this is a huge bargain on a seriously good laptop for your everyday computing needs - so everything from general browsing to work. It offers a smart and durable design, with innovative extras like a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. We’re bet this D15 model won’t hang around long at this price…

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook 14: £949.99 £599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £350 - There’s an even bigger wedge of cash knocked off this MateBook 14, with a £350 discount. You get a similar machine to the D15 model above, but with extra trimmings like better cooling, and a pin-sharp 2K FullView display.

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook D14: £879.99 £599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £280 - This D14 laptop has a 32% discount, which is a reduction of £280 off the normal price. It ups the ante to a Core i7 processor and 16GB of system RAM to ensure even faster performance. It’s also very thin and light, weighing just 1.38kg. Plus, it opens up to a full 180-degrees if you want to lie the notebook flat on a surface.

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook D14: £429.99 £379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - If you want to pay a bit less for a MateBook, then this cheaper D14 model is reduced well under the £400 mark thanks to a 12% discount. The laptop should still be peppy enough for most. Although the 256GB storage size isn’t ideal, some compromises are inevitable at the lower-end of the market. For a basic budget notebook, though, this is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Huawei MateBook 14s: £1,299.99 £899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 - This Core i7-equipped and Intel Evo certified laptop has an impressive £400 price cut. The MateBook 14s has a 14-inch touchscreen which is a 2.5K resolution FullView display, and it offers a big 1TB SSD. Plus, there are all the benefits associated with Evo machines like instant wake.

