This Google Home deal sees the smart speaker drop to only £39 at Currys

Even though Prime Day 2020 is expected to arrive sometime in October, this Google Home deal is unlikely to be beat during the sales extravaganza. At only £39 from Currys, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday, you can save over 45% on Google’s smart speaker.

So how can the Google Home smarten up your home? Well, you get real-time answers to all your questions thanks to Google Assistant, as well as the ability to control and play music from various streaming services. You can also use Google Home to control other smart home products in your home, all via your voice.

Google Home deal:

Google Home - White: £89.99 £39 at Currys

This Google Home deal from Currys sees the smart speaker drop to just £39, which is a saving of £50. Control your music, smart home devices and get the answers to all your questions by just using your voice.

We’ve expecting to see a number of tempting deals on the best smart speakers and best smart home devices during Prime Day 2020 and Black Friday, although the Google Home is unlikely to drop much lower than this.

