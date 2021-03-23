These LIFX bulbs are at their lowest price ever - perfect for kickstarting your smart home

The best smart light bulbs are one of the easiest ways to start building a smart home, but as you’re likely to need several bulbs per room, it’s always welcome when they’re discounted – and Amazon has slashed the price of some of LIFX’s smart light bulbs in the UK.

The LIFX Mini Multicolour (E27) has been reduced to £24.99 from £44.99 - that's a 44% saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best LIFX deals in your region.)

The Mini Multicolour (E27) is a more compact version of LIFX’s A19 smart light bulb . It has a standard Edison screw connection and offers 800 lumens, which is twice the brightness of your average side lamp. By switching out your existing bulb for this smart bulb, you’ll be able to turn the light on and off from your smartphone, as well as choose from millions of different colours the hue you want the bulb to illuminate.

Installing several of these smart bulbs in one room means you can create ‘lighting scenes’ with different colours and tones for different modes or times of the day, that you can activate with one tap in the app. These smart light bulbs also work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant too, so they can be used with other smart home gadgets to create automations in your home such as turning on when motion is detected by your home security camera or changing colour as the sun rises.

The Mini Multicolour (B22), which has the same brightness but comes with a bayonet fitting instead, has also been discounted to £26.99 - a 40% saving on the RRP.

Today's best LIFX deals in the UK

LIFX Mini Multicolour (E27): £44.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £20 off the cost off the price of the LIFX Mini Multicolour (E27) smart bulb. It’s the best deal we’ve seen for the smart bulb, which connects directly to your home Wi-Fi and doesn’t require a hub, since Black Friday . Be quick though, as the offer won’t last. View Deal

LIFX Mini Multicolour (B22): £44.99 £26.99 at Amazon

The price of the LIFX Mini Multicolour (B22) bulb has also been reduced, although it's an £18 saving. The bulb, which lets you select from millions of different colours and manually adjust the brightness, has a bayonet fitting. View Deal

LIFX claims the bulbs will last almost 23 years based on three hours’ use per day, so you’ll be confident that they’re a long-term investment.

