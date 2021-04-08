These Arlo security camera kits are cheaper than ever

The best home security cameras provide a simple way to keep an eye on your home when you’re not there, but they can be costly so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has slashed the price of one of Arlo’s most affordable home security cameras in the UK.

As well as recording clear and detailed colour footage in 2K resolution both during the day and at night – thanks to the built-in spotlight – the Arlo Pro 3 proved to be easy to install thanks to the magnetic mounts that allow the battery-powered cameras to be positioned at any angle.

In the UK, the Arlo Pro 3 four camera kit has been reduced by £338.39 to £561.60 – a saving of 38% – which is even lower than the pricing on Black Friday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the Arlo Pro 3 deals in your region.)

Arlo Pro 3 four camera home security kit: £899.99 £561.60 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £300 off the cost of this Arlo home security camera kit. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the four-camera security kit system, which can accurately identify whether on-camera motion is caused by a person, animal, or vehicle. The camera comes in white or black but this discounted price only applies to the black model. View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 two camera home security kit: £549.9 9 £335.10 at Amazon

Alternatively, you can pick up a two-camera kit for more than £200 less than the RRP. Once again, this the cheapest we’ve ever seen this wireless home security camera kit, and the deal only applies to the black model. View Deal

The only difference between the Arlo Pro 3 and the top-of-range Arlo Ultra, is the resolution the camera records in. The Arlo Ultra stores footage in 4K, while the Arlo Pro 3 offers a lower 2K resolution. That said, for the majority of homes, a 2K resolution will still be clear enough to pick out details in the video.

