Some of the best Logitech gaming mice are now less than half-price

Logitech is considered one of the top manufacturers when it comes to PC peripherals. You'll definitely want to check out these deals if you've got your eyes on a new pointer then, as many of Logitech's best gaming mice have been slashed by more than 50% right now at Amazon. Both wired and wireless options are available, including a couple of Logitech gaming mice that are now at their cheapest ever prices.

The standout deal is the huge 55% reduction on the Logitech G Pro that brings it down to £58.99 - that's just £2 off the all-time low. This pointer is packed with some top-end tech, including up to 25,600 DPI for ultra-precise movement, a 48-hour battery life and lag-free Lightspeed wireless tech. It's the premium option for the enthusiast PC gamer.

Now, for the more budget-conscious, the Logitech G305 is a fantastic deal at £23.99. This is a new record low for the entry-level choice in our best gaming mouse guide. It may be cheap, but it still sports lag-free Lightspeed tech and a massive 250-hour battery life from a single AA battery. Its 12K sensor may not be as accurate as the one found in the Logitech Pro G but it's still sufficient to offer precise movements in-game. It's not such a huge factor if you aren't playing FPS or RTS games at the highest level anyway, so it's worth picking up this bargain mouse if you're looking to save money.

There are a couple of other cheap gaming mice deals that we've picked out below, including a fantastic middle-ground option between the two highlighted mice above and a new record low price for one of Logitech's best wired gaming mice if you'd prefer not to go cable-free just yet.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more gaming mice deals in your region below.

Today's best Logitech gaming mice deals

Logitech G Pro: £129.99 £58.99 at Amazon

Save £71 – This is only £2 more than the previous record low for this top wireless mouse that has a balanced design to suit both gaming and general use. The 25K Sensor ensures precise movement and accuracy, while the Lightspeed technology ensures no lag. The 4-8 programmable buttons give you lots of flexibility, while the battery lasts a solid 48 hours and can be recharged using the included cable. You can also store the USB receiver in the mouse in case you need to transport it.

Logitech G305: £51.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £28 – Definitely don't look past the Logitech G305 which is a terrific pick up at under £25 and now at its cheapest price ever. It still boasts an accurate 12,000 DPI, lag-free Lightspeed tech, six programmable buttons and a whopping 250-hour battery life off a single AA battery. For the gamer that plays fewer competitive FPS or RTS games that require such precision - or just wants to spend less - this is a fantastic budget option.

Logitech G502 Hero: £79.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – Still prefer a wired mouse? The Logitech G502 Hero is generally considered to be the best out there and is excellent value at just £30 – that's a new lowest-ever price. It delivers up to 25,600 DPI, which makes for ultra-precise movements, and supports a massive 11 programmable buttons. Its weight is also adjustable to better suit your preferences. A wireless version is also on sale for £57.99.

Logitech G703: £84.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £45 – The Logitech G703 is a solid middle-ground option between the more expensive G Pro and budget G305. For a reasonable £40, you get a gaming mouse that also delivers up to 25,600 DPI for accurate tracking, eradicates lag with Lightspeed technology, has six programmable buttons and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 35 hours. The design is only suited to right-hand users, though, so that's worth keeping in mind.

All of these gaming mice deals are available until May 15, so you've got some time to ponder over your decision. Just know that the Logitech G Pro has been very popular so far and could sell out first if you hold off for too long. If you do miss out, there's a good chance these offers will be back for Amazon Prime Day in July.

If you're looking to complete your gaming setup, you can do so with a cheap gaming keyboard, a cheap gaming desk or even a cheap gaming chair. We've gathered all of today's best deals for you to browse right now.