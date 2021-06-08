Snap up this Swann home security camera for its (almost) lowest price

The best home security cameras provide peace of mind by letting you check your home is safe and secure when you’re not around, but they can be a costly purchase, so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 37% off the price of the Swann Wire-Free security camera , reducing it to £94.99 from £149.99 . This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this home security camera – it has dropped as low as £63.70 although this wasn’t on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still a hefty saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Today's best Swann Wire-Free security camera deal in the UK

Swann Wire-Free security camera: £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £55 off the cost of this home security camera, which is battery-powered and waterproof, meaning it can be used both inside and outdoors. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this home security camera, it’s still good value and the offer won’t last long. So, you should snap up this home security camera deal now.

The Swann Wire-Free security camera apes the rounded, glossy white design of the more expensive Arlo range of home security cameras – including the Arlo Ultra , which can record in 4K, and the Arlo Pro 3 , which captures footage in Full HD. However, there’s one clear difference – the addition of seven days free cloud storage for footage.

This ensures you’re not tied into a monthly subscription service if you want to review footage several hours after it’s been captured. There’s also a micro SD card slot, although you’ll need to supply your own micro SD card, if you prefer local recording.

The Swann Wire-Free security camera has a 180-degree field of view, and in our tests, we found it was more accurate than a lot of other home security cameras when it comes to detecting movement rather than just motion – thanks to its heat, motion and person sensors. This reduces the number of unwanted notifications received. A two-way microphone and speaker also means you can converse with anyone in the camera’s field of view, too.

