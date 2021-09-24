Snap up this Shark cordless vacuum cleaners for its (almost) lowest price

The best cordless vacuums offer the same powerful suction and large capacity dust canisters as wired vacuums, but ensure you can move from room to room without being tethered to a power outlet. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good cordless vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 47% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology IZ201 , reducing it to just £219.99 from £379.99 . While this isn’t as low as the prices we saw for this cordless vacuum cleaner on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology IZ201: £379.99 £219.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £160 off the cost of this cordless vacuum cleaner, which has Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature to prevent hair from tangling around the brush roller. This isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this vacuum cleaner – it has dropped as low as £199.99 before. However, at less than £20 more than that offer, this is a very good vacuum cleaner deal and it won’t last for long.View Deal

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology cordless vacuum cleaner has a 0.4-liter dust canister and a rechargeable battery that Shark says will last up to 40 minutes before it needs charging. However, it really stands out thanks to the flexible wand, which can bend easily without snapping. As well as ensuring the cordless cleaner is easy manoeuvre into tight spaces and underneath low-lying furniture, it also allows the floorcare appliance to be more compact for storage, too.

In our tests, we found that the vacuum effectively picked up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors within a few sweeps. While it may not match the Dyson V15 Detect when it comes to suction power, it impressed us when its price tag was taken into consideration.

The brand has recently launched a newer version of this cordless vacuum called the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology IZ301 . This builds on the IZ201UK with two brush rollers, one of which has silicon fina that delve into the carpet and flick up dust and debris buried deep in the carpet pile for a thorough clean. However, for most homes that don’t have deep pile carpets, or vacuum regularly, this isn’t a necessary feature.

