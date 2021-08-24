Save up to £150 on these HTC Vive VR headsets

If you've been looking to buy a VR headset, but are usually turned away by the high price tags, then you may finally be in luck with these HTC Vive deals. As part of a back to school campaign, several HTC Vive VR headsets, such as the Vive Pro, are seeing discounts on the company's site right now.

Simply head to the HTC Vive's official store page to check out the offers for yourself, and save up to £150 (depending on the model) from August 24 until September 7, 2021.

Unfortunately, the discounts aren't available in the US, but for UK buyers, these deals are among the cheapest we've seen for a brand new HTC Vive VR headset. It's also worth noting that these are slightly older models, so the deals listed below won't feature something as recent as the HTC Vive Pro 2.

(Not in UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Best VR headsets: Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, Valve Index and more

Best VR games

Today's best HTC Vive VR headset deals

HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset: £699 £549 at Vive Save £150 - One of two entry-level choices among the Vive range, the Vive Cosmos offers a modular system that can be upgraded with peripherals after purchase.View Deal

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset: £549 £449 at Vive Save £100 - The Cosmos Elite is cheaper than the base Cosmos VR headset, but features all the modular functionality of that version, too. If you have to pick one, we'd go with this one. But you will need existing tracking hardware as this deal doesn't come with sensors. A full kit version is available to purchase, though, for £749 (down from £899)View Deal

HTC Vive Pro VR headset: £1,119 £969 at Vive Save £150 - This discount lets you nab the full HTC Vive Pro kit, complete with sensors and controllers, for under a grand. If you're turned off by the full kit price of the Vive Pro 2, then this discount is well worth a look.View Deal

Virtual reality can be an utterly incredible experience, if you've got the hardware to handle the usually high system requirements. If you do, even just getting your hands on a VR headset can prove to be an expensive undertaking. That's why these HTC Vive deals are worth a look right now, as they beat headsets like the Valve Index on price with these discounts.

The HTC Vive Pro in particular is worth checking out. While it's a little overpriced without a discount, this sale might convince you to buy if you're after a headset with a great screen and high visual fidelity.

It's understandable if you're on the fence about picking up a HTC Vive VR headset, though. Each of the models featured above are quite a few years old, and there are better and cheaper alternatives available, such as the Oculus Quest 2. However, if you want to buy a VR headset right now, HTC Vive devices are still well worth picking up at these sale prices, and still feature incredibly good screens for a clear VR experience.

More HTC Vive VR headset deals where you are

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for HTC Vive VR headsets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.