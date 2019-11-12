Best VR games 2019: the top virtual reality games to play right now

Looking for the best VR games 2019 has to offer? Join the club. After all, virtual reality has been tipped to be the 'next big thing' in gaming and entertainment for years now. And, in the past few years or so, we’ve seen it really take off.

VR headsets are not only getting better and lighter, but they’re also offering more freedom. Just take a look at the new-ish Oculus Quest. Gone are the days of just a few, high-end headsets to choose from. Now you can pick up an HTC Vive , add a PlayStation VR to your PS4, grab an Oculus Rift or Oculus Rift S , the cheaper Oculus Go , the standalone, high-performing Oculus Quest .

And, of course, the quality of VR games is much improved as well. It’s hardly a surprise that more and more people are taking the leap from console to virtual gaming.

VR gaming still isn't cheap. However, it's becoming more affordable and more accessible with every new piece of hardware released. And, we’re hoping that this trend will continue well into 2020.

If you've just got your hands on a Quest, check out our pick of the best Oculus Quest games of 2019

If you’re looking to jump into amazing worlds and take your adventure to the next level of immersion, you’ve come to the right place.

With that being said, it's worth keeping an eye out during Black Friday and Cyber Monday as you are likely to pick up a great deal on some of these VR games.

Below are our top VR games, each one absolutely worth a peek if you own a VR headset. Several are even worth going out and getting yourself one of the best VR headsets, just so you can experience them the way they’re designed to be experienced.

Additionally, rest assured that there’s something on this best VR games list for everyone, whether you’re a newbie in the VR world or have already invested in the VR system.

So grab your PSVR, HTC Vive or Oculus Quest headset, and get ready for the ride of your life. And, be sure to keep checking back, because as new excellent VR games are released, we'll be adding them on here.

Check out our Oculus Rift review

Or take a look at the competition with our PlayStation VR review

Best VR games at a glance

No Man's Sky

Defector

Superhot VR

Vader Immortal

Space Pirate Trainer

Fallout 4 VR

Beat Saber

Astro Bot: Rescue Bot

Tetris Effect

Skyrim VR

Moss

Elite: Dangerous

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Batman: Arkham VR

Arizona Sunshine

Minecraft VR

Eve: Valkyrie

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Lucky's Tale

No Man's Sky (PSVR)

(Image credit: No Man's Sky/Hello Games)

The action-adventure survival game that is No Man’s Sky by Hello Games has been one of the VR world’s most anticipated releases of 2019. That's not only because the original No Man’s Sky game seems perfectly poised for the VR experience.

Traversing and discovering its generated worlds is already one epic adventure many gamers would gladly immerse in. However, Hello Games has taken it to the next level by making No Man’s Sky’s VR experience better than most other developers have on their games, already making it an excellent contender for being one of the best VR games in 2019.

Defector (Oculus Rift and Rift S)

(Image credit: Defector)

Twisted Pixel, the developers of Wilson’s Heart , are at it again. This time, they brought an intense spy action game into VR, and from the first peeks we’ve had, it looks more like a Mission Impossible game than the actual Mission Impossible games ever did. Released only in 2019, this action-shooter VR game will take you for the ride of your life, one full of impressive production value and lots of freedom of movement.

Superhot VR (Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality, PSVR)

(Image credit: Oculus/SuperHot VR)

Super addictive first-person shooter Superhot has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a browser-based demo in 2013. It's found its natural home on VR headsets, where it makes the most of 360-degree tracking by having enemies flank you from all sides.

Because time moves in slow-motion when you do, Superhot VR benefits from the flexibility of a bigger playspace. As the difficulty ramps up, you'll need every inch of cover to dodge incoming fire, bullet-time style, while crushing faceless enemies using guns, shurikens, and - most satisfyingly - your clenched fists.

Vader Immortal

(Image credit: ILMXLAB)

Have you tried out The Void yet? It's an amazing location-based VR experience from ILMxLAB and now the team has created a home-based VR experience for the Oculus Quest and it's extremely fun and exciting for Star Wars fans.

It's a narrative-driven game that puts you face-to-face with Vader, offers up light saber training and allows you to explore some of the mystical depths of Mustafa. The best news is, this is just the first part of a three-part series, fingers crossed the next two instalments will be just as good.

Space Pirate Trainer (Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality, HTC Vive)

(Image credit: Space Pirate Trainer)

Having debuted on the Vive back in 2016, Space Pirate Trainer is a space-based shoot-em-up that's like the laser guns Star-Lord uses in Guardians of the Galaxy mixed with the slow-mo 'bullet time' of The Matrix – and if that hasn't immediately made you want to try it out, I don't know what will.

This golden oldie is the most fun on the Oculus Quest and almost a whole new experience without a cord tethering you to the spot. Choosing from an assortment of weapons and gadgets, including a nifty shield, the added movement afforded by the Quest’s inside-out tracking system is almost an additional weapon in itself.

It all makes for a physically demanding experience – stay rooted to the spot and you’ll be blasted into oblivion. While its gameplay can become repetitive over time, like Beat Saber, it has a magnetic ‘one more go’ feeling about it that seems to pull us back in.

Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive Exclusive)

When we reviewed the original game, we loved the massive, detail-oriented open-world with intriguing side quests and that exalted soundtrack. Then Bethesda's legendary post-apocalyptic open world game was given the VR treatment in 2017, complete with full VR tracking and motion control shooting.

Fallout 4 in virtual reality is even more ambitious than the original, making it a must play for anyone with a HTC Vive and one of the best VR games on hand.

Beat Saber (Multiplatform)

Dance Dance Revolution meets Star Wars; Guitar Hero meets Tron; all of that happens in VR in Beat Saber. The new rhythm game has players slashing around glowing sabers to the beat of a musical track. It challenges players to keep up with the tune while cutting specific colored blocks from specific directions and dodging obstacles.

Beat Saber is currently available for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality devices. If you want to jam out to some music, chop up some blocks, and break a little sweat, Beat Saber is definitely one of the best VR games for you.

Astro Bot: Rescue Bot (PlayStation VR exclusive)

If you own a PlayStation VR headset, stop whatever it is you're doing, head over to your PS4, and buy Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – this is the killer title the PlayStation VR has been waiting for.

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission isn't just a great VR platformer, it's also a great platforming game full stop. Filled with the kind of inventiveness we've only come to expect from Nintendo's Mario series, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission utilizes the VR format with such wild imagination, making other efforts look lazy. Weaving levels all around the player, and using scale to both disarm and delight your expectations, it's quite unlike any of the best VR games you'll have played before.

Tetris Effect (PlayStation VR exclusive)

It's hard to put the Tetris Effect experience into words. Fundamentally, you’re playing a regular game of Tetris, except that the environments you're playing in change. Each level has its own distinct flavor - with music and visuals tailored to its theme. For example, you can play an underwater level and hear soothing underwater noises, while sparkling whales float around your head.

It's a psychedelic and hypnotic experience, and one that everyone should have the privilege to play.

Skyrim VR (Multiplatform)

At this point, Skyrim should need no introduction. It’s been released, and released, and released again. This time, it’s come to the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, and, in doing so, it offers the biggest adventure game we’ve ever seen in VR.

Not only do you get to re-live the entire base game of Skyrim in VR, but the game includes the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn DLC as well. Even if Skyrim VR isn’t exactly perfect, having some dated graphics (that can be improved with mods) and not being designed for VR from the ground up, it’s still an adventure easily worth diving into.

Moss (PlayStation VR exclusive)

After a wait that seemed to last this side of forever, Moss finally landed on PlayStation VR in February 2018. Quill, the heroine of this tale, may be pint-sized (and literally have a tail), but Moss uses size to its advantage by giving players the perspective of its rodent protagonist.

A family-friendly VR adventure, you'll guide Quill through forests and ruins, direct her past enemies and take direct control of environmental elements to solve puzzles. The purpose is to save Quill's uncle, and by giving you dual control over a hero avatar and as an omnipotent influence on her surroundings, it's the perfect way to take advantage of the power of VR.

Elite: Dangerous (Multiplatform)

It may be over thirty years old, but the Elite franchise is still one of the best VR games to date, thanks to creator David Braben's fight to reacquire the license.

Drawing elements from the first game – e.g. trading, exploring and engaging in combat within a massive, procedurally-generated universe – Elite: Dangerous is an Elite game for the 21st century crowd. It's even represented as such in its depictions of our galaxy in the future.

Oh, and did we mention the gameplay is massively-multiplayer? Navigating the next frontier has never felt so real and connected. Elite: Dangerous is a game best experienced online and in VR.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Multiplatform)

Assuming you know somebody generous enough to print the 23-page manual, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is the new Mario Party, at least in the sense that it will make your friends hate you.

Developed by Steal Crate Games, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes requires careful attention from a recommended 2 to 6 players. While one player works to defuse a bomb, the others have to provide clear instructions on how to do so.

Demanding some intense cooperation from your peers, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a fun game with the right group of people, and it's even more enjoyable in VR using either a Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift headset. Keep in mind that while a gamepad is optional with the Gear VR version, the Oculus Rift version must be paired with a controller.

Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality (Multiplatform)

Mechanically, Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality is very similar to Owlchemy Labs' previous VR game, Job Simulator.

But beyond the simple puzzle-come-adventure-game mechanics of combining objects in your environment to solve puzzles is the same razor-sharp wit that makes Job Simulator such an essential VR experience, and now it's even better thanks to the voice-acting chops of Rick and Morty star Justin Roiland.

Whether Virtual Rick-ality is an essential experience will depend entirely on whether you're a fan of the show or not. If you've ever enjoyed the cartoon, then you owe it to yourself to try the VR game. However, if you've yet to give it a watch, or if you've done so and aren't a fan of its irreverent brand of humor, then the Rick and Morty Simulator might be one to miss.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PlayStation VR exclusive)

With most of even the best VR games being bite-sized, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a breath of fresh air, even if it’s a simultaneously horrific one. Despite the ability to play it otherwise on PC, Xbox One and PS4 proper, this is the first installment in the Resident Evil series that you could say was designed with virtual reality in mind. That’s because, unlike the entries before it, Resident Evil 7 is played using a first-person perspective.

Don’t assume you can just run and gun your way through the game, however, as Capcom has taken Resident Evil back to its survival horror roots with Resident Evil 7. As such, you’ll have to think tactically about how you manage to survive encounters with the game’s freaky enemies. As Ethan Winters, a resident of Dulvey, Louisiana whose wife went missing three years prior, you’ll be tasked with exploring a creaky old deserted house in an effort to find her.

The silver lining is that there’s only one location throughout the game, so don’t expect anything too chaotic beyond a generous helping of jump scares.

Batman: Arkham VR (Multiplatform)

Though the franchise may have already concluded on conventional platforms, Batman: Arkham VR is the follow-up to Arkham Knight virtually none of us were expecting. Not long after Rocksteady Studios revealed its third entry in the Batman Arkham universe would be its last, the developer announced this exclusive to PlayStation VR that would later make its way to all three headsets.

Batman: Arkham VR is more of a self-contained detective story than a canonical sequel or prequel to the established Arkham mythos. You won’t be knocking goons unconscious with a VR-reimagined version of Rocksteady’s signature combat mechanics. However, what you can expect is not much more than a 90-minute, DLC-sized story mission at a fraction of the cost of a full-priced game.

Arizona Sunshine (Multiplatform)

Lengthy VR experiences are pretty thin on the ground as it stands, and that's part of what makes Arizona Sunshine such an enjoyable experience.

The game, which sees you exploring a zombie-infested Wild West, is a refreshingly lengthy experience that you can really sink your teeth into, which contrasts with the more arcade-like experiences offered by other games.

Movement is handled by teleporting yourself around the environment which handily allows you to cover great distances without motion sickness, and you reload and change weapons by moving your weapon to your ammo belt.

Out of any of the experiences we've played so far, Arizona Sunshine feels like what VR games might eventually become once developers have the time and money to craft full-length virtual reality experiences.

But in the short term searching old mine shafts with a six-shooter in one hand and a blinking flashlight in the other is just plain cool, even if you'll have to keep your play sessions to half an hour at a time just to hold your nerve.

Minecraft VR (Multiplatform)

It's official: the world's most popular block-'em-up is now on VR. Minecraft Windows 10 Edition is now out on the Oculus Rift, but you won't need to splash out $599 / £499 / AU$649 (the cost of the Rift) for the experience.

That's because it's also available on the Samsung Gear VR, with all of the Oculus version's features in tow. Windows Mixed Reality platforms are also supported. What's more, there's even a theater view in case it makes you sick just thinking about 360 degrees of lego brick terrain.

We're not sure what excites us most about exploring Minecraft in VR — legging it from creepers in the dead of night or burrowing into the landscape like goggle-wearing, pickaxe-wielding mole. A bit of both, probably.

Eve: Valkyrie (Multiplatform)

Yes, Eve: Valkyrie will make you feel at least a little bit sick. But isn't any epic gaming experience worth a bit of pain? What started out as a spectacular tech demo for the Icelandic developers of Eve: Online has evolved into a fast, squad-based dogfighting simulator set in deep space.

That focus on combat allows the game to be much less realistic and more visceral than its competitors - and it's more arcadey as a result. It may not be able to deliver long-term thrills, but if you're looking to be dazzled by what the Oculus Rift has to offer, look no further than Eve: Valkyrie.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Multiplatform)

Virtual reality gaming doesn't get much more social than this, a game in which you and three other players team up to pilot a Federation starship from the long running Star Trek franchise.

Although the game includes a single-player mode it's definitely an experience best enjoyed with friends, where you'll soon fall into a rhythm of anticipating each other's every need and tailoring your actions accordingly.

If you don't have friends with the same headset as you then you don't need to worry, as Ubisoft has also included cross-platform play, so PlayStation VR, Oculus, and Vive players should have no problem teaming up to tackle the Klingons together.

Lucky's Tale (Oculus Rift exclusive)

Lucky's Tale is an intriguing little platformer. Think Mario 64 spliced with Crash Bandicoot, viewed with a third-person camera angle that you can manipulate by moving your head, and you'd be halfway there.

The VR element lets you peek at more of the level as you go along, which sounds gimmicky but actually introduces an exploration element as you tilt your head to reveal secrets in the level. It won’t blow you away like other VR games will, but Lucky's Tale proves that VR can breathe new life into old, ostensibly dead genres.

Michelle Rae Uy also contributed to this article