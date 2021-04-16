Save £600 on this amazing Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop deal - and get one of the best gaming chairs for free

Ebuyer is running a fantastic laptop deal for the Razer Blade Pro 17, with the price being cut from £2,400 down to £1,800. The best part, though? The laptop’s not the only device you’ll be getting as part of this deal.

The Razer Iskur gaming chair is included in the Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop bundle. The chair usually retails for £500, but it’s in the bundle at no extra cost. By purchasing the bundle, you’ll also nab a Razer Hydrator water bottle and Razer Rogue gaming laptop backpack for free.

This is a pretty hefty saving, then, and that £600 difference would normally cover the cost of the Razer Iskur gaming chair. But as that’s included in the bundle for free, it’s a deal we simply couldn’t pass up on telling you about.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a fantastic gaming laptop with some powerful specs, especially at this discounted price. It boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, potentially a boon if you’re struggling to purchase cards in Nvidia’s RTX 20 or RTX 30 series because of stock shortages.

This is backed up by an Intel Core i7 10th Gen CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, allowing for high performance gaming as well as excellent productivity. It’s not the latest model - that’s the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) - but it’s still one heck of a gaming laptop, especially at this reduced price.

