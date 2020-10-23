Save an incredible £200 on this MSI GF65 gaming laptop

MSI have been a well-known name in the gaming industry for some time, and for good reason, and now thanks to the £200 price drop by Overclockers, its excellent MSI GF65 gaming laptop is available right now for a steal.



Priced at £999.95, you’re getting a fantastic portable gaming machine equipped with a beasty Intel Corei7-10750H processor that clocks in at 2.60 GHz. This model comes with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM to support your game library and playing requirements.



The MSI GF65 will be able to run all of your favourite games with stunning visuals, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics card (with 6GB dedicated RAM) and 15.5-inch 120hz FHD screen.



With Black Friday taking place on November 27, a wide number of laptops will likely be discounted – but we’d be surprised if the MSI GF65 drops much further in price. If you’ve been looking for a reliable gaming laptop and you can't wait for the sales to hit, look no further than this.

MSI GF65 core i7, 8 GB, 512 GB, 15.5-inch: £1249.99 £999.95 at Overclockers

A powerful and stylish gaming laptop for all your needs, this MSI GF65 comes equipped with a GTX 1660 Ti Graphics card and 512GB SSD storage.View Deal

Not in the UK? Below you'll find the best MSI GF65 deals where you are: