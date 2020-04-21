The best OnePlus 8 deals and OnePlus 8 Pro deals in April 2020

Both OnePlus 8 deals and OnePlus 8 Pro deals are now available. The latest collection of top-tier handsets from the popular Android brand, these phones have brought some seriously strong competition.

And with Huawei disappearing into the ether after its Google break-up and the Pixel brand not quite offering the level we all hoped for, OnePlus is in a strong position to take on Samsung, especially considering how much it has upped its game.

Go with the bigger, more powerful OnePlus 8 Pro deals and you'll secure yourself one of the best displays currently available on a phone. Matching Samsung, you're getting a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution.

There is also a considerable jump in processing power, 5G connectivity and some spectacularly fast charging abilities to keep the 4510mAh battery pumping. All in all, it's a top-tier device.

Step down to OnePlus 8 deals and you're firmly in the mid-range category. However, while this is the weaker of the two devices, it could well be the stronger choice in terms of value. Offering affordable 5G connectivity and some big impressive specs, this is set to dominate the mid-range market.

Below you'll find all of the best OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro deals currently available. For contracts, Three has the exclusive rights so if you want a different network, a SIM-free deal paired with SIM only deals will be necessary. Wherever you buy the phone from, you'll get a tasty freebie in the form of Bullet Wireless 2 headphones.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro SIM-free deals

OnePlus stepped up its pricing with these two handsets, offering some truly flagship phones when it comes to costs.

Go for the cheaper OnePlus 8 and you'll be spending £599 to get it. That puts this firmly in the mid-range bracket of phones, not quite as expensive as the world's best devices but not quite budget either.

Pushing the price up further, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in at £799, putting it in direct competition to iPhone 11 deals and Samsung Galaxy S20 deals.

OnePlus 8 Pro review in brief

OnePlus brings the fight to Samsung's flagships

Screen size: 6.78-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3168 | Weight: 199g | Rear camera: 48MP, 48MP, 5MP and 8MP | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 4510mAh

One of the best displays available

Plenty of power on-board

A sizeable camera improvement

OnePlus' most expensive device

Camera bump sticks out a lot

It's really no surprise that the greater focus on release is on the OnePlus 8 Pro - a true challenger to the world's best smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 Pro provides a sizeable upgrade on OnePlus' phones of last year. Yes, it is the most expensive phone from the brand yet but with a major boost to the camera, 5G features and more, it is clear to see why.

One of the most noticeable features here is the display. The display is a 6.78-inch 'Fluid Display', offering both 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support and QHD resolution - in other words, its fantastic.

