One of Sony's best cameras just returned to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The Sony A7 III, one of the best mirrorless cameras of all-time, is toying with us. Last week it dropped to a record-low price, only to rise again during Amazon Prime Day. But if you missed out on that earlier deal, we have good news – it's back. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

In one of the later Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen, the Sony A7 III is now available again for only £1,450 (recently £1,699) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's cracking value for anyone who needs a powerful full-frame camera, and also beats the price we saw during Black Friday last year.

While the A7 III since been succeeded by the Sony A7 IV, that camera costs almost £1,000 more and most of its improvements are for video shooters. So if you're mainly a stills photographer and have been looking for a full-frame model with a wide range of lenses, this deal is a real corker.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 III (body-only) £1,699 £1,450 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £249 – A full-frame classic with a 24.2MP sensor and 10fps burst shooting, the A7 III is a great all-rounder for most styles of photography. This deal takes the camera down to its joint lowest-ever price, beating the previous record set during Black Friday last year.

It wasn't long ago that the Sony A7 III reigned at the top of our guide to the best cameras you can buy. The only reason it's no longer in the upper echelons of that list is because it was succeeded by the Sony A7 IV this year.

But while that successor is a brilliant camera for hybrid shooters who need one body for stills and video, the A7 III arguably offers better value for photographers. Our review called it "a brilliant camera that ticks a lot of boxes for many photographers", with Sony taking "some of the best bits from its flagship Alpha A9 and A7R III, and distilling them into a single camera that offers a fantastic mix of performance and image quality."

It may have launched back in 2018, but the A7 III camera was very much ahead of its time. You get a compact, tough body with five-axis image stabilization, uncropped 4K video and a 693-point AF system. The A7 III also benefits from a huge range of E-mount lenses, both from Sony and third-party manufacturers, which remains wider than rival systems from Canon and Nikon.

