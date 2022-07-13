One of Sony's best cameras just returned to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The Sony A7 III, one of the best mirrorless cameras of all-time, is toying with us. Last week it dropped to a record-low price, only to rise again during Amazon Prime Day. But if you missed out on that earlier deal, we have good news – it's back. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
In one of the later Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen, the Sony A7 III is now available again for only £1,450 (recently £1,699) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's cracking value for anyone who needs a powerful full-frame camera, and also beats the price we saw during Black Friday last year.
While the A7 III since been succeeded by the Sony A7 IV, that camera costs almost £1,000 more and most of its improvements are for video shooters. So if you're mainly a stills photographer and have been looking for a full-frame model with a wide range of lenses, this deal is a real corker.
Sony A7 III (body-only)
£1,699 £1,450 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £249 – A full-frame classic with a 24.2MP sensor and 10fps burst shooting, the A7 III is a great all-rounder for most styles of photography. This deal takes the camera down to its joint lowest-ever price, beating the previous record set during Black Friday last year.
It wasn't long ago that the Sony A7 III reigned at the top of our guide to the best cameras you can buy. The only reason it's no longer in the upper echelons of that list is because it was succeeded by the Sony A7 IV this year.
But while that successor is a brilliant camera for hybrid shooters who need one body for stills and video, the A7 III arguably offers better value for photographers. Our review called it "a brilliant camera that ticks a lot of boxes for many photographers", with Sony taking "some of the best bits from its flagship Alpha A9 and A7R III, and distilling them into a single camera that offers a fantastic mix of performance and image quality."
It may have launched back in 2018, but the A7 III camera was very much ahead of its time. You get a compact, tough body with five-axis image stabilization, uncropped 4K video and a 693-point AF system. The A7 III also benefits from a huge range of E-mount lenses, both from Sony and third-party manufacturers, which remains wider than rival systems from Canon and Nikon.
More mirrorless camera deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices on mirrorless cameras from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Cheap Fire tablets: Amazon Fire tablets starting at £34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dental: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)