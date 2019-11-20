Nintendo Labo price drop makes the Switch even more entertaining

If you haven't tried out Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch yet, then now may be the perfect time as ShopTo is offering huge savings on two of its Labo kits ahead of Black Friday.

The Nintendo Labo: Robot Kit has had its price slashed by more than half - taking the price from £69.99 to £29.85 and saving you £40. At the same time, the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit is £39.85, down from its usual £59.99 price tag, resulting in a saving of £20.

If you happen to buy the two together then you'll save roughly £70 - an absolute bargain.

ShopTo is offering deals on other Labo Kits, however the savings on those aren't quite as good - only about a fiver or so at best.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit: £59.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

This is arguably the best Labo kit to pick up as it includes a variety of creating such as a fishing rod and piano. For under £30, you're getting several games in one.View Deal

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit: £69.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

This Labo kit from Nintendo would usually be more than twice this price, so if you've been contemplating picking one up then there probably won't be a better time. View Deal

It's fantastic savings and we're not sure we'll see these kits get any cheaper during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page for all the best Switch offers on everything from the Nintendo Switch Lite to the best Switch games.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.