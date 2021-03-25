Microsoft Surface devices get massive discounts of up to £550

Microsoft has some great spring deals across its range of Surface devices, with asking prices reduced by up to £550.

There are offers across various retailers, including Microsoft’s own online store, and Amazon, Currys, plus John Lewis. We’ve picked out our favourite deals below, and the star attraction, at least in terms of a weighty reduction, is the aforementioned £550 discount off the Surface Book 3 with Ice Lake CPU and 32GB of RAM.

There’s also a great deal on the Surface Pro 7, for those searching out a more affordable hybrid – you’ll still get a chunky £220 off here.

Other deals which knock off a tempting amount of cash are to be had on the Surface Go 2, Surface Laptop 3 13-inch and 15-inch versions, along with the Surface Laptop Go. So whatever kind of Surface you’re looking for, and whatever your budget, you’ll likely find something to suit among these bargains.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB, 128GB): £899 £679 at Amazon

This is the tablet only (keyboard cover is sold separately), with a Core i5 10th-gen Intel processor, in the platinum color. With £220 off, it’s actually cheaper than the lesser Core i3 model right now (which has half the RAM, as well as a weaker CPU).

Surface Book 3 (Core i7, 32GB, 512GB): £2,699 £2,149 at Currys

This high-end Surface Book 3 (in platinum) is powered by a Core i7-1065G7 (Ice Lake) CPU and is backed by a hefty 32GB of system RAM, plus a discrete Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti MaxQ GPU (with 6GB of VRAM). The £550 off represents a hefty 20% discount.View Deal

Surface Go 2 (8GB, 128GB) with Type Cover: £628 £569 at Currys

This tablet plus keyboard cover bundle is £60 off, a tidy saving for those hunting out an affordable Surface device (and the higher-tier option with its pepped up spec, sporting 8GB rather than 4GB of system RAM, and double the storage).View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 13-inch (Core i5, 8GB, 128GB): £999 £780 at Amazon

Save yourself almost £220 with this Surface Laptop 3 in platinum, which has a Core i5 quad-core 10th-gen Intel CPU at its heart, and comes with 8GB of system RAM, alongside a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch (AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB, 256GB): £1,699 £1,349 at John Lewis

If you want the bigger Surface Laptop 3, this is the 15-inch model which is reduced to clear with a £350 discount. It’s driven by a Ryzen 5 3580U CPU and has a 2,496 x 1,664-resolution PixelSense touchscreen, plus 16GB of RAM.View Deal

Surface Laptop Go (8GB, 256GB): £899 £759 at Currys

Surface Laptop Go, the most recent addition to Microsoft’s range, already has some tempting discounts, with £140 knocked off the Core i5-1035G1 model which has 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

