Microsoft Surface Book 2 is £450 off in this super-tempting deal

Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 has just been announced and is due to arrive in June, so it’s not surprising to see some discounts being applied to the outgoing Surface Book 2 – although this particular bit of price-cutting is a major eye-opener to say the least.

The entry-level Surface Book 2 normally costs £1,499, but has been slashed down to £1,049 at Currys PC World. That’s a pretty incredible discount of £450.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Core i5, 8GB, 256GB: £1,499 £1,049 at Currys PC World

You’ll get a Surface Book 2 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of system memory, and a 256GB SSD in the platinum color. For free next day delivery, be sure to enter the code FREENEXTDAYDEL at checkout.View Deal

To get this machine for £1,049 is a bit of a steal, particularly when you consider that a refurbished Surface Book 2 would have recently set you back about a grand, so you’re not paying much more than that – but you’re getting a brand-new high-performance hybrid.

This entry-level model features an Intel Core i5 CPU along with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s a very smart and truly well-designed 2-in-1 which we loved in our review, and that was at a much steeper asking price.

While the Surface Book 3 does offer some worthwhile upgrades like moving to 10th-gen Ice Lake processors, it’s still the same machine at heart, and for the money, this discounted outgoing model will likely be a seriously tempting proposition for those who might be upgrading from a first-generation Surface product.

An added bonus for this deal is that you can have next day delivery thrown in for free, but you may want to move sooner rather than later on this one, as we can imagine stock shifting pretty quickly.

