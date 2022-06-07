MacBook Air M2 pre-orders: all you need to know about buying Apple's latest laptop

Apple just announced a brand new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 that's powered by the latest and upgraded M2 chip. With a release date set for July, we expect MacBook Air pre-orders will be available soon so we've gathered all the information we have right now about when - and where - to secure Apple's latest laptop on day one.

Before we jump to the retailers, here's a quick overview of the new MacBook Air (M2, 2022). As well as that performance-boosting M2 chip, the laptop comes with a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a thinner and lighter design, a huge 18-hour battery life, a 1080p Full HD webcam and the return of MagSafe charging. The price starts at $1,199 / £1,249 for the cheapest version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage - that's $200 / £250 more than the lowest price for the current MacBook Air M1.

You can also customise the MacBook Air with four different colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey and Silver.

Here's where you'll be able to place a MacBook Air M2 pre-order soon. We'll update this list as soon as pre-orders go live or other retailers list the laptop for sale.

MacBook Air pre-orders: retailers to check

Amazon: pre-orders coming soon from $1,199

The MacBook Air store page at Amazon hasn't been updated just yet, but this is where you'll want to head in order to pre-order the new laptop when it's available. We expect all versions and colors will be available soon.

Apple: starting from $1,199 - customisation options available

Naturally, the Apple Store is a good place to check first when it comes to pre-orders for the new MacBook Air M2. Currently, it has the new laptop listed and available for customisation, but the add to bag button is greyed out. Still, at least you can play around with the different upgrade options such as storage, RAM and software ahead of time to see the full price. We'll update you as soon as it's available to buy. Look out for trade-in options to get a big discount on the new device, too.

Best Buy: pre-orders coming soon from $1,199

All versions of the new MacBook Air M2 are listed on Best Buy with a coming soon message. At least it's clear that every model and color will be available to pre-order - and you can sign up for alerts if you want to be notified as soon as it's available. One potential benefit of going with Best Buy is they regularly offer large discounts when you trade in your old devices. Just know that it might not be as large as the rebate offered directly by Apple. You also get Apple Music and Apple News Plus free for six months, as well as three months free Apple TV Plus.

Should I pre-order the MacBook Air M2?

If you're desperate to get your hands on the MacBook Air M2 then it's definitely a good idea to pre-order when available. It's highly likely that the new MacBook Air 2022 will sell out shortly after launch if it follows the pattern we've seen with other recent Apple product launches. If that happens, it could be difficult to buy for a good few weeks as you wait for the next batch of stock to arrive.

Is it worth upgrading to the MacBook Air M2?

Our resident computing experts have only had a brief hands-on with the MacBook Air M2 so it's hard to give a definitive answer to whether you should upgrade from the last-generation MacBook Air right now. The older laptop is simply so good - it's been at the top of our best laptop guide for a few years now - that this new version would need to be a dramatic improvement to unseat it.

That said, early signs suggest the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) offers a more modern and enhanced experience thanks to the new screen and design changes so there's definitely an argument for pre-ordering the latest version. You can check out our MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1 comparison guide for a full breakdown of all the major differences and our advice on which laptop is the right one for you.

The main sticking point for most is likely the price. The previous MacBook Air M1 is at least $200 less than this new version - and we've seen it for as low as $799 during major sales events. If you're looking for a better value option then keep an eye out for big reductions on it during this year's Amazon Prime Day or follow our MacBook deals for regular updates on the best prices.