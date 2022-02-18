Live
PS5 restock live blog - the latest US and UK console updates
Friday was a big day for console restocks
By James Pickard last updated
- US: GameStop restock expected soon
- US: No Target restock on Friday
- US/UK: Amazon is still expected soon too
- UK: Bundles sell out at Game, Currys and AO
We're mid-way through February and after a couple of weeks of near-silence there are many more PS5 restocks popping up at retailers. It's still been relatively uneventful in the US, but UK stores have steadily released consoles over the last few days - with more going live all the time. To ensure you don't miss out on the next big console drop, especially over the Presidents' Day sales, we're here to give you all the latest info on the PS5 restocks happening right now, let you know about ones scheduled for the future and share the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.
PS5 restock: retailers to check today
Amazon (US/UK): restock expected soon
After months of silence, we're still waiting for Amazon to hold its first PS5 restock of 2022. Could it happen before the end of the month? We think so. As with previous sales, you will probably need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to purchase a console.
Target (US): Restock possible next week
There was a strong suspicion that a PS5 restock was set to happen Friday morning at Target. However, the usual restock time has passed so we're calling this one for now. With more consoles building up at various stores, though, it's likely we'll see one very soon.
GameStop (US): restock expected soon
GameStop has recently tweeted to remind us of the benefits of being a PowerUp Rewards Pro member – these include early access to online graphics card and console restocks. Just a day later a number of graphics card bundles were made available to buy, so could the PS5 be next? Going by the previous PS5 restocks at GameStop, expect a single and expensive bundle stacked with a whole host of extras such as a spare DualSense controller, at least one recent PlayStation release and probably a GameStop gift card.
Walmart (US): restock expected soon
It's been weeks since the last PS5 restock at Walmart so we think there's a good chance of one before the end of the month. The retailer usually updates its console store pages ahead of time with the specific time and date of the next drop so we will keep an eye on those over the coming days. Remember, you need to be a Walmart+ member in order to purchase a console.
Next week the big one for US restocks?
Another week has gone by with almost no PS5 restock activity in the US. Unless there's any surprises awaiting for us this afternoon, we think it's looking like next week will be when retailers release their next batch of stock. We did see availability at PlayStation Direct on Thursday and that's usually a sign that other major retailers are set to follow soon. Check back in on Monday for the latest.
Here's your Dragon Age 4 update
Ah, Dragon Age 4. It seems like we've talked about this game once every six months for the last five years and yet we're still no closer to a release. Well, the latest update comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who claims that Dragon Age 4 is in very good shape. It's apparently still on schedule with a release in mind for late 2023.
The wait for the next entry in BioWare's big fantasy RPG series continues.
Restock Alert: PS5 in stock at AO
AO now has a single PS5 bundle in stock with Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for £579.
Restocks at AO don't tend to last very long so you'll need to move fast to get this one. It is a decent bundle too, with a pair of the best PS5 games.
Oh, hey, the Xbox Series X is in stock
If you're in the UK and after Microsoft's latest console well we've just spotted a handful of bundles are in stock at Game. The best of the lot comes with Forza Horizon 5, or you could spend less to get a console with some (almost certainly unwanted) extras such as hats and t-shirts.
OK, NO Target Restock today as I said yesterday but--I will continue to keep you guys updated with stock numbers as stores get more inventory next week to keep you fully in the loop. I hope everyone has a great weekend! https://t.co/9IPi2QikJOFebruary 18, 2022
No Target restock today
There will be no PS5 restock at Target today, despite the rumours that suggested it could put a new wave of consoles live this morning. Despite increasing stock levels at a number of stores, it seems the next drop at the US retailer is being held off for now.
What about PS5 restocks in the US?
It's been very quiet in the US for most of February, but we're starting to see signs that a number of PS5 restocks could happen either today or next week.
The first we want to point out is Target, where insider info from streamer Jake Randall suggests that stores have a lot of consoles to hand. That could mean a restock happens this morning between 6am-9am PT. We'll alert you as soon as we hear any news.
Then there's Gamestop. As mentioned up top, the specialist retailer has brought attention to its PowerUp Rewards Pro membership once again, which is required to get early access to console and graphics card restocks. Days later, it had a number of GPUs available to buy. Is the PS5 next?
That leaves Amazon and Walmart. Both have been quiet for a while - especially Amazon, which hasn't had PS5 consoles once in 2022 so far. Surely we can expect a restock soon. As for Walmart, we usually get a good heads up with PS5 restocks there with a specific time and date for when it's possible to buy one. We will follow both store pages closely and bring you an update as soon as we know anything.
Who's left to go in the UK?
Already this week we've seen ShopTo, Smyths Toys, Game and Currys hold a PS5 restock. If you miss out on one of these - or would prefer to buy somewhere else - who's left?
Well, Very went a lot earlier than the others with a small batch of consoles and bundles featuring Horizon Forbidden West. I'm guessing it wanted to get ahead of the game's release to ensure a dispatch before launch day. It did feel like a smaller drop compared to normal, but that could also be because it was more popular as wannabe buyers were after a console for the big PlayStation exclusive.
How about Argos? It's been a while since its last drop, which saw the majority of PS5 consoles available in Ireland. A few insiders usually get some information ahead of time but there's been nothing but silence over the last couple of weeks. Perhaps we'll hear more soon.
And then there's Amazon. The mega-retailer hasn't had consoles for almost an entire month now, so there is a lot of expectation it will restock soon. The latest rumour from PS5 Stock UK on Twitter suggests it will be either February 22 or 23 from 8am.
Restock Alert: two PS5 bundles available at Currys
Currys has a couple of PS5 bundles available to buy today. They aren't cheap, though.
Each one contains a PS5 console, a second DualSense controller, a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and a Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset all for £649. That is a lot of money, but it is (effectively) the recommended price for the console and all those extras. Not bad, then, if you were going to buy them anyway.
Restock Alert: PS5 bundles now in stock at Game
Game put its latest wave of PS5 bundles live earlier this morning and many are still available to buy. The majority feature today's brand new release, Horizon Forbidden West. Orders with priority delivery will be dispatched for February 22, so you will have to wait until next week for your console.
Welcome to our PS5 restock live blog
With all this morning's early excitement we're here with a fresh update to our PS5 restock live blog to ensure you get all the latest info on console availability at various retailers in the US and UK.
We've already got consoles up at Game and Currys in the UK, and are expecting a few US retailers to follow suit later today - or early next week at least. This follows a PlayStation Direct restock in the US earlier this week.
We've gone for the entirety of February so far with very few PS5 restocks, so we think it's finally time when the next wave of consoles will be offered by stores. We'll be here to update you on this and any other PS5 restocks until the end of the month.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.