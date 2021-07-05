Is this the new standard price for iPhone 12 deals? It looks that way

For months you have been able to get some massive savings on iPhone 12 deals. At first it was just Amazon offering a big price cut but now, all of the biggest retailers are joining in.

Wind back the clocks all the way to March 25 when Amazon first launched its big iPhone 12 discount, knocking the price down to just £725. That's a £74 price cut and at the time, a huge discount compared to any other retailer on the market.

What was especially strange about this was that Apple is pretty adverse to discounts. Whether it be on its tablets, laptops, smartphones or any piece of tech, discounts are few and far between.

Despite this, Amazon then cut the price even further, hitting an £100 saving at £699 and staying that way for over a month. Since then we've seen the device fall as low as £649 with Amazon and now, it has settled at £679.

Setting the future standard for the iPhone 12:

As we said above, Apple isn't one for offering discounted devices and yet, it's not just Amazon dealing out this £120 saving right now. Very, Currys, Carphone Warehouse and other retailers have all come down to match.

This has now led to a bit of a metaphorical game of chicken. Amazon has driven the price down so low that unless retailers match its price, they'll be considered too expensive by comparison and therefore, they can't really bring their prices back up now.

On top of that, with the iPhone 13 likely to be launching in September, the iPhone 12 will in theory see its price fall soon anyway. This is Apple's favoured technique where once a new handset comes out, the old ones see a substantial drop in their price.

With all of this in mind and the fact that Amazon started offering this £679 price months ago, it would be a big shock to see the device return to its full cost of £799 again...well, ever.

Of course, we could be proven wrong here and retailers could decide tomorrow that they've had enough of discounting Apple's iPhone 12...but then you could simply wait for the soon-to-be-released iPhone 13 and snag up a likely identical saving then!

SIM-free iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at Very | SIM-free | £799 £679

As we said above, this new pricing is available from a number of different retailers. However, while it is available at Amazon, it is having some stock issues making Very the next best choice. You can also get the iPhone 12 for £679 from others retailers including Currys and Carphone Warehouse.View Deal

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.