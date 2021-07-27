Grab this Eufy home security camera for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best home security cameras allow you to keep an eye on your home when you’re not around, but they can be a costly purchase – so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 30% off the price of the EufyCam 2C security camera, reducing it to just £159.99 from £229.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this two camera security kit – it dropped to £149.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Today's best Eufy security camera deals in the UK

EufyCam 2C: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £70 off the cost of this battery-powered security camera, which can record full HD video during the day and at night if motion is detected. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen this home security camera go for, it’s a good offer and won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this home security camera deal now.View Deal

The EufyCam 2C comes with two cameras and a base station that sits inside your home and connects to your router. As well as ensuring a strong Wi-Fi connection, the base station also includes 16GB of storage space for footage recorded by the cameras. This means there’s no need to sign-up to a monthly subscription if you want to review the video recorded by the camera at a later date.

The EufyCam 2C is a paired down version of Eufy’s top-of-the-range home security camera system, EufyCam 2 , which tops our list of the best home security cameras on the market. Both cameras can record in Full HD, however the battery in the Eufy 2C will last up to six month between charges compared to the one year battery life the EufyCam 2 offers.

The night vision isn’t as detailed either, although for most homes the Eufy 2C will still offer clear footage of any activity at night.

