Get the 5-star Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for their lowest-ever price

If you've been dreaming of the noise-blocking power and sound quality of a pair of Sony noise-cancelling earbuds, but want them for a lower price, then this deal on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 is perfect.

Right now in the UK, you can get these earbuds for just £89 at AV and appliance specialist store PRC Direct. The Sony WF-1000XM3 originally cost £220, and have recently dropped to £99 officially, so this deal gets you an extra 10% off. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see today's best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals where you are.)

• Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds | Now £89 at PRC Direct

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a slightly older model, which is why they're now available for such a low price compared to the premium models in our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds – but you still get premium sound quality and noise cancellation from them. You certainly won't find the same balance of audio prowess and noise-blocking power from any other £89 headphones.

In our full Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we gave them our maximum score and said "Sony has knocked the ball out of the park with the WF-1000XM3," adding that "they combine serious noise cancelling tech with fist-pumping musicality."

The Sony WF-1000XM3 offer high-quality active noise cancellation and superb sound quality thanks to their advanced processing. You also get six hours of battery per charge of the buds, plus a further 18 hours from the case. They auto-pause when you take them out of your ear, and have Ambient modes to let in outside sound when you need it.

The one thing to note about them is that all the tech built into them means they're fairly bulky compared to some newer models with the same features – including the Sony WF-1000XM4 that replaced them. It means they're not ideal for people who like to exercise with their earbuds in, because they won't stay as secure when you get active and sweaty as the best workout headphones do.

But for the average earbud lover who just wants to block out noise while walking around, commuting or working, they're ideal. Plus, and we cannot stress this enough: they now cost just £89! Ridiculous.