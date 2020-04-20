Amazon Echo deals: save 40% on your next smart speaker or display thanks to the latest Amazon sale

Some great Amazon Echo deals have just landed thanks to the latest range of Amazon sales running this week. For a limited time only, you'll be able to get yourself a cheap Echo Dot for £29.99 (was £49), that's a tasty saving of 40% total on a really powerful little smart speaker that can not only play tunes, but can be your new assistant as well.

Not the Amazon sale you're looking for? No worries, we've also got some epic Amazon Echo Show deals, like this Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £79.99) or Echo Show (2nd Gen) for £179.99 (was £219.99). These are perfect if you're looking to upgrade that old smart hub that's starting to show it's age, or maybe even for your first foray into getting a display. With a display like these, not only will you get a great smart assistant, you'll also get a handy calendar, recipe book, photo frame, or one of the many other myriad uses you'll have access to, thanks to these latest Echo deals.



Not in the UK? We've included the best prices across the whole range of Amazon devices in your territory below, so just scroll down.

The best Amazon Echo deals this week

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon UK

Don't miss this 40% off deal on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen this week at Amazon. This smart speaker is one of Amazon's most popular offerings and it's easy to see why. Seamless Alexa integration, smart home compatibility and a convenient form factor make this a great addition to any bedroom, kitchen or study.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon UK

There's a fantastic £30 saving on the excellent Echo Show 5 this week - Amazon's small but mighty five-inch smart display. Video call, manage your calendar, or organise your recipe book. This is a great entry point for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of smart assistant Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Save yourself £60 and pick up the Echo Show 8 this week on Amazon. Yes, you read that right: you can get this versatile eight-inch smart display for half price. That bigger screen is perfect for watching Prime Video, but don't let this stop you from also catching-up on your latest podcasts, reading the news, or blasting out your tunes.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) | £219.99 £179.99 at Amazon UK

We've got a great £40 saving on the big brother of the Echo Show range right here. With this brand new second-gen smart assistant, not only are you getting a vastly improved 10-inch screen, but you're also getting some upgraded speakers - perfect if you're a little more selective about your audio quality.

Amazon deals tend to run each week but this is one of the most comprehensive we've seen when it comes to the range of price cuts and what's on offer. Highlights include a tasty £30 saving on the Echo Show 5 and a chance to pick up its bigger brother, the Echo Show 8, for half price. These super versatile smart displays can organise your calendar, video call your relatives, or even read out the odd recipe or two - making them perfect for the kitchen or living room.

If the displays aren't your thing but you still want cheap smart assistant functionality, then Amazon is also offering a massive 40% off on the Echo Dot 3 this week. Just as useful as the Echo Shows, this small but mighty smart speaker is your window into the world of Alexa and smart speakers.

If that wasn't enough, we've also got a great £40 off deal on the Echo Show (2nd Gen) this week. We really liked this smart hub in our recent review, especially the display - which we praised for its vibrancy and responsiveness. The audio is also much improved over the last generation, courtesy of some newly upgraded speakers. Smart hubs and displays aren't generally known for their audio fidelity (aside from the excellent Bose Home range), but this Echo Show does really well in the sound department - and for a fair price as well.

Looking for something else? These are only a few of the Amazon devices that are on sale this week, we've included the whole range here.



All the best Amazon deals this week

