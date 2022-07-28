Don't miss this 50-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for just £388 at Amazon

If you're looking for a juicy TV upgrade – perhaps to enjoy England's best chance to win a Euro tournament final since… er, the last Euro tournament final – then Amazon's got an excellent deal right now.

You can get the 50-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV for just £388 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from its official price of £549. That's a fantastic price for a QLED TV, and 50 inches is an ideal size for a more compact living room. It's lovely and big but will fit happily in most spaces. And the TV is available with Prime delivery, so you can get it well before Sunday's match.

Now, we should point out that something odd is going on with the sizing on the Amazon page we've linked to there. The 50-inch model is showing, but the button says 55 inches. However, when you add it to the basket, you get the 50-inch model.

As for the TV itself, the Q60A was Samsung's most affordable QLED model from 2021. It's dropped in price massively since its launch, but it's still very competitive. The QLED screen means that it delivers rich colours and good brightness levels, the Dual LED backlight means dark tones are impressively deep, even compared to more of the best TVs under £500, and detail with 4K images is seriously sharp thanks to good image processing.

It's a good budget model for gaming too, thanks to very low lag times in its Game Mode.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60A 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £549, now £388 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £160 - This 4K TV features a QLED panel for more vibrant and realistic colors, great smart TV software that's packed with all the big streaming services, HDR10+ HDR for richer contrast, and 4 HDMI ports. It's a great TV upgrade at this price.

Despite there being a new model (the Q60B) that replaces this version, the Q60A is still a really worthwhile purchase because there aren't a ton of upgrades in the new model, yet it's much more expensive.

Because this set is a year old, it's about half the price it launched at, yet its picture quality and features haven't really been beaten – so you're just getting a bargain.