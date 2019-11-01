The cheapest Dyson sales, offers and deals for vacuum cleaners for Black Friday 2019

Dyson vacuum cleaners have become some of the most highly-sought after items in the home thanks to their excellent build quality, suction power and eye-catching design. So where are the cheapest Dyson sales happening right now?

We've got you covered as we've just updated our guide to the best Dyson vacuum cleaner deals with our price comparison technology searching through the best retailers for the best prices. With some of the older Dyson's being put out to pasture now, we've highlighted the most recent models, along with some of the older ones we still think are worth a look when the price is right.

Dyson's cordless vacuum cleaners with a pole attachment are the most popular options nowadays, so that's what we've covered first. And while all of the V-series models we've mention can also be used in handheld mode by removing the pole, there is a bespoke handheld Dyson called the V7 Trigger we've highlighted too. After that, you'll find our picks of the best remaining traditional upright Dysons if you prefer the raw power and always-ready options provided by being able to plug-in directly to the mains at home.

Dyson isn't stopping with just vacuum cleaners too, the company has also made one of the world's top rated hair dryers too. Take a look at the latest Dyson hair dryer prices too if you don't believe us.

The best Black Friday Dyson deals and offers

If you can't find the offer for you below, you'd be happy to hear that Black Friday is finally upon us. Black Friday 2019 will see new Dyson savings and offers to get you your new vacuum cleaner in time for Christmas at an amazing price. Check out our Black Friday guide for a comprehensive, up to date rundown of all the latest offers as they happen over the weekend. We'll be on hand for all the Cyber Monday deals news, too.

Dyson V11 Absolute

The most powerful Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner

Weight: 2.97kg | Charge time: 4.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: Up to 185AW

Immense suction power

Lasts longer in Max mode

Enormously expensive

If you're after the very best cordless vacuum cleaner on the market, the Dyson V11 Absolute can't be beaten as the UK company has somehow made the V series' Air Watts (AW) suction even higher than the V10s. There's even a fancy LCD display, because apparently Dyson is getting too fancy for mere coloured lights.

This improved tech makes it the most expensive Dyson on the market though and it's a bit heavier than the older model and takes longer to charge too. But if you're after that top-level performance on carpets and hard surfaces, this is the one for you. If you're willing to compromise though, you could save a lot of money by checking out the V10 or older models available as those prices are likely to keep dropping now.

Dyson V11 Animal

Get a cheaper version if hard surfaces aren't a main focus

Weight: 2.97kg | Charge time: 4.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: Up to 185AW

Cheaper than the Absolute

Fantastic performance

Lacks the Absolute's hard surface skills

The Dyson V11 Animal has probably caught your eye today as it's a fair whack cheaper than the V11 Absolute. Let's find out why.

The V11 Animal is just as powerful, but doesn't come with a soft roller cleaner head, which is excellent on hard surfaces as it's able to pick up fine dust that the regular roller version might miss. Otherwise, the UK attachments are the same as those found on the V11 Absolute. So if you're not too bothered about the diminished (but still pretty great) performance on hard surfaces as you need the vacuum for carpets more anyways, you may as well save the cash by opting for the V11 Animal.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

The old champ is now even cheaper

Weight: 2.68kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: Up to 150AW

Incredible suction

Great on carpets and hard floors

Expensive

This was the top end cordless Dyson until the V11 came along, but given the massive difference in price, this might be the most sensible option for most buyers. Compared to the V8 (there was no V9, number fans) it has improved suction, better battery and a larger dirt bin. The V10 marks the first time we had a genuine alternative to a corded vacuum cleaner. In the box you'll find a direct drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, docking station and a charger. The Absolute also comes with a selection of quick-release items like the combination tool, mini motorhead tool, mini soft dusting brush and the crevice tool.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean

Packed with extras

Weight: 2.68kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: Up to 150AW

Extra cleaning tools

Same excellent performance as the Absolute

Too expensive for the extras?

Only available in the UK. For the extra cost at launch (£50 more) it could be said you didn't really get enough to justify the extra cost of the V10 Total Clean over the Absolute. Since then though, prices have naturally dropped and you might be able to get the Total Clean for a price closer to the Absolute's if the extras appeal to you.

Extra attachments aside, the V10 Total Clean is the same excellent cordless vacuum cleaner as the Absolute. You'll still find a direct drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, docking station and a charger in the box. The quick-release attachments are different though. Here you're getting a mattress tool, an up-top adaptor (for on top of cupboards etc), an extension hose, combination tool, mini motorhead tool, mini soft dusting brush and the crevice tool.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

Best for pets?

Weight: 2.68kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 60 mins | Bin Volume: 0.76L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: Up to 150AW

Great at picking up pet hair

Cheaper than the other V10 models

Handheld mode's handy for quick cleans

It's all in the name here, the Dyson V10 Animal is specially designed to suck up all those annoying pet hairs from your carpets and furniture. Where other vacuums often seem to just push the hair in deeper, the V10 Animal really dives in to get them out. Tools included with the V10 Animal include a combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorised tool and a soft dusting brush.

What you don't get in the V10 Animal package (hence the cheaper price) is the soft roller brush which is especially good on hard surfaces as it provides more complete coverage and gathers finer dust and dirt particles that the regular roller might not pick up. So if you have more hard floors than carpets at home, you may want to take a look at the Absolute models instead.

Dyson V8 Absolute offers and deals

A classic, now even cheaper

Weight: 2.61kg | Charge time: 4hrs | Run time: : 40 mins | Bin Volume: 0.54L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: 28AW / 115AW (on Max mode)

Generally discounted now

Still fairly powerful

Multi-surface

Just a few short years ago, the V8 was the ultimate version of Dyson's cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaners. If you get lucky, you might find them with a big discount compared to the V10, but we often find the prices a bit close for our liking. If that's the case when you're taking a look, we'd opt for the extra power on the V10 instead. The Absolute model comes with a soft roller head (great for hard floors) in addition to the regular one.

Dyson V8 Animal offers and deals

A great option for pet-hair removal

Weight: 2.55kg | Charge time: 4hrs | Run time: : 40 mins | Bin Volume: 0.54L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: 28AW / 115AW (on Max mode)

Picks up pet hair with ease

Great for general use too

Detachable for handheld use

Like the V8 Absolute above, we're finding prices aren't really dropping low enough on the V8 Animal compared to its newer V10 counterpart to justify opting for the older version. When prices are this close we'd prefer the significantly better suction on the V10 Animal instead.

If prices do drop to an appropriate level the V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is a lightweight vacuum cleaner that's still very capable despite its lower power. The main difference between this and the Absolute above is the lack of a soft brush roller head, which is great for picking up finer dirt on hard surfaces. If you're using this more for carpets though, then you might as well save the money with the cheaper V8 Animal version.

Dyson V7 Trigger

The handheld-only option

Weight: 1.71kg | Charge time: 3.5hrs | Run time: : 30 mins | Bin Volume: 0.54L | Handheld mode: Yes | Suction power: 21AW / 100AW (on Max mode)

Cheaper than regular cordless Dysons

Easy to store

Limited use on carpets

The Dyson V7 Trigger wipes the floor with handheld vacuum cleaners as you know them. You know which ones, those weedy little things that look more like an anteater's nose than a vacuum cleaner and barely make hair balls wobble never mind removed. So if you're ready for a whopping 100 Air Watts of suction, check out the V7 Trigger.

These are best suited for getting to those hard to reach places like doorframes as well as cleaning up dust from hard surfaces of removing pet hair from the sofa. If your home doesn't have any carpets, this is a very viable option instead and can be easily stored in smaller places regular vacuum cleaner wouldn't fit. Naturally, all of the cordless vacuums mentioned earlier on this page allow you to remove the tube for a handheld mode too, although they're significantly more expensive than these Dyson V7 Trigger prices.

Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor

One of the cheapest Dyson vacuum cleaners you can get

Weight: 6.6kg | Power supply: Corded | Cord length: 9.4m | Bin volume: 1.2L | Suction power: 90AW

Excellent value

Impressive, continuous suction

Multi-functional tools included

As you've seen with the other Dyson vacuum cleaners on this page, they're far from cheap. For the most part at least, as the Dyson Light Ball is less than half the price of the newest cordless vacuum cleaners.

Sure you've got a power cord on it and upright vacuums aren't ideal on the stairs, but if you want a powerful cleaner with the Dyson name on it, the highly manoeuvrable Light Ball comes highly recommended thanks to it's 90W of suction power that can handle carpets and hard surfaces alike.

It has a larger storage bin than the cordless Dysons too so you certainly won't need to empty it anywhere near as often. While not as powerful as some of the more expensive upright Dysons we feel this one offers the best value for money given the sharp price increase on the others.

Dyson Small Ball offers and deals

No charge required with a traditional Dyson

Weight: 5.5kg | Power supply: Corded | Cord length: 9.4m | Bin capacity: 0.9L | Suction power: 86AW

Traditional upright design

Large bin capacity

Easy to store

Looking for something lightweight but not bothered about going cordless yet? The Dyson Small Ball is one of the lightest upright vacuum cleaners in Dyson's range at 5.5Kg and has a collapsible handle allowing you to store it in smaller spaces than most uprights. The Small Ball is also available in an 'Animal' variant that comes with a turbine tool for getting stubborn pet hair off the furniture.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball DC75 offers and deals

The beast at the feast

Weight: 8.69kg | Power supply: Corded | Cord length: 10.8m | Bin capacity: 2.18L | Suction power: 250AW

Very powerful

The largest capacity

Very expensive

So you're after the beast huh? The 120AW suction power rating should pick up anything you and the kids can throw on the carpet. Hell, those carpet tacks better look out! With a 2.18 litre storage bin you'll be hoovering for ages before needing to empty it out and the 15m reach should let you get around most of the house without having to swap plugs.