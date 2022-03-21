Buy one of these LG 4K projectors and get an Xbox Series S for free

What good is a projector with nothing to watch on it? And what good’s a new games console with nothing to play it on? In one fell swoop, LG answers both questions with a one-two-knockout AV combo punch, offering a new Xbox free with one of its brand new projectors.

If you head over to LG’s deals page right now, you’ll see that the company is offering up both its brand new LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector and the LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector, set to be contenders for entry into our best 4K projectors line up, with a free Xbox Series S to accompany them.

The gear

First, a look at the CineBeam HU715Q 4K. It’s a snazzy ultra short throw projector (meaning it doesn’t need a massive gap between it and the surface it’s projecting onto in order to beam out a giant picture. It’ll make a 120-inch image with 4K resolution and HDR visuals, using adaptive brightness to make it a better match for viewing in daylight ambient conditions. AirPlay 2 is onboard (as is HomeKit smart home functionality using Apple’s standard) – handy for throwing songs to its roomy dual 20W stereo speakers. It costs £2,998.98.

Next is the Cinebeam HU710P. It too is a 4K HDR projector, but is in a more traditional ‘long’ throw format. And while it doesn’t have as powerful a speaker as the above model, it absolutely dwarfs it in terms of the display it can create, with the HU710P capable of beaming a gigantic 300-inch image onto your walls. It’s a bit cheaper at £2,498.98.

Finally, there’s the Xbox Series S itself. Currently Microsoft’s entry level Xbox, it’s weaker than the impressive Xbox Series X console, but still manages to be capable of 4K visuals, and has access to all the same Game Pass titles and fast-loading features of the Series X.

The small print

The projectors can be bought direct from LG, though the offer will still be accepted with purchases from Currys and AO.com. If you’re a first time customer with LG and sign up for the LG Members club, you can get an additional 5% off, too.

Note that this is a pretty limited offer though – you’ve only got until the 25th April to claim the deal, you must be a UK resident, and only the first 50 sales with the promotion will include the free console.

With the projectors each having a big ticket price, that 50 may be a little slower to disappear than you’d expect. But if you’re into the idea of big-screen Xbox gaming, you probably wouldn’t want to delay too long.

For more information on the offer, head over to LG’s deals page.