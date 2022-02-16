Apple's all-new MacBook Pro 14 crashes to record-low price at Amazon UK

The gorgeous Apple MacBook Pro 14 is down to just £1,785 (was £1,899) at Amazon today - the lowest price yet in the UK by almost £15.

While that might not seem like the biggest discount, MacBook deals on the new 14-inch model have proven pretty rare since its introduction last year. The previous record price was £1,799 - which was set back on Black Friday last year. Apart from that, and a minor discount about two weeks ago, it's been full price on this much-coveted model. If you've held out this far, then today's deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering.

Of course, a £115 price cut doesn't change the fact this is one very, very pricey piece of kit. We loved the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) when we reviewed it last year, but it's an easier sell for music producers, video content creators, or professionals instead of the average user. However, if you have the cash and don't want to compromise on power or size, it's a worthy pick.

Regardless of your use case, you'll be able to enjoy the MacBook Pro 14's gorgeous design and Liquid Retina XDR display, which is easily one of the best on the market. Having Apple's own silicone also gives this machine excellent battery life, should you want to take it out on the road with you.

Outside the UK? Check out today's best MacBook deals in your region just down below.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon UK

Apple MacBook Pro 14: £1,899 £1,785 at Amazon

Save £114 - With Apple's M1 Pro processor hidden inside its gorgeous fully-aluminum shell, the newest Apple MacBook Pro 14 is a fantastic choice for power users with deep pockets. It's lightweight, looks fantastic, and is sure to last a few good years down the line. Even better still, today's price on the stunning new Apple MacBook Pro 14 is the cheapest we've ever seen at Amazon - plus only the second time it's been on sale this year.

See more: check out all of today's MacBook deals at Amazon

For more information on this stunning new ultrabook, and the other models in the range, head on over to our main MacBook deals page.

Visiting from the US? Check out our guide to the upcoming President's Day sales.