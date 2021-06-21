Amazon has the cheapest iPhone 12 deals but they're nothing to do with Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the time of year we see the giant retailer stocking its best prices on everything from tech to baby clothes. And while Apple fans will be excited to see massive savings on all four iPhone 12 handsets on Amazon, it actually has nothing to do with Prime Day.

In fact, Amazon has been leading the way for pricing on iPhone 12 deals for months, offering the cheapest prices across all four devices in the UK. And while some retailers have matched them, Amazon is the only one that has consistently kept this price.

While Amazon has listed these prices as Amazon Prime Day offerings, a lot of them

have in fact been running for months. However, this doesn't mean they aren't worth going for!

Amazon is still the cheapest place to go and across some of the devices, Prime Day has made the discount even bigger and added a few of the larger storage sizes to its list of lower prices.

The standout price is on the iPhone 12 which is currently £130 off, sitting at just £699. You can also get the iPhone 12 mini £130 off with Amazon if you'd prefer something smaller.

The two larger devices, while discounted, aren't as impressive as the 12 and 12 mini. If you go for the iPhone 12 Pro you'll save £30 and as for the Pro Max, there's £100 off right now.

Amazon's iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £999 £969

Compared to the discount above, there isn't a huge saving available on the iPhone 12 Pro. However, Amazon is the only retailer discounting this handset at all right now. You'll only pay £969 which is £30 off and one of the biggest savings we've seen for the Pro model so far.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1099 £999

Compared to the above two deals, this one is a much newer addition. The iPhone 12 Pro Max recently dropped to a really impressive £999. Like the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, that means £100 off the device which, considering this is Apple's priciest handset, is a very rare sight!

(Image credit: Apple)

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.