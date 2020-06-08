Amazon has slashed the price of 23andMe DNA tests, but the deal won't last long

Amazon has knocked £50 off the price of 23andMe's health and ancestry DNA test for a limited time, cutting the price from £149 to just £99.

The 23andMe health and ancestry kit is one of the most popular on the market, and offers a wealth of insights into your genetic ethnicity, your relatives, your overall health and any genetic health risks that you might be susceptible to.

Amazon has knocked £50 off one of the most popular DNA tests around. This service from 23andMe gives you insight into your ethnic background, plus any genetic health risks that you might be particularly susceptible to. This is the best price we've ever seen for this kit, which is usually one of the most expensive on the market. The deal ends at midnight on June 8.

You'll also receive a wellness report (which tells you about your sleep, weight and muscle composition), traits report (this is information about your hair, skin and tastes) and, carrier status report (these include results about whether you carry genes that could be responsible for conditions such as cystic fibrosis or sickle cell anaemia). For more details, take a look at our full 23andMe DNA test review.

This particular kit is usually one of the most expensive on the market (understandably so due to the depth of its results) and this is the best price we've seen for it so far. Usually it's only discounted on Amazon Prime Day, and never this steeply.

You'll need to move fast though, because this daily deal ends at midnight on June 8.