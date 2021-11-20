The best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals 2021: early sales and our predictions

Instant Pots may have started as a cult classic, but these extremely versatile multi-cookers have now become a must-have kitchen appliance. Offering anywhere from seven to an impressive 11 different cooking methods in one appliance, they can be a costly purchase, setting you back anywhere from $89 / £89 to $249.99 / £249.99 so it’s no surprise Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals are sought-after.

Instant Pots were the first appliance developed by the brand, although now it offers so much diversity with a range of air fryers, air purifiers, and even a coffee maker, it now just calls its Instant. Meanwhile, other brands such as Ninja and Crock-pot have also released similar multi-cookers designed to compete with Instant Pots. We’ll be rounding up all the Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals as soon as they appear, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Cyber Monday is officially taking place on November 29, which is just three days after Black Friday. While we’ve already seen a number of discounts appearing as retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy launched their early Black Friday sales, these discounts finish on Black Friday itself, with Cyber Monday deals starting to drop on the day after, which this year is Saturday, November 27 and the bulk of discounts appearing on the day itself.

When it comes to the ongoing supply chain issues that are being experienced globally, Instant Pot doesn’t seem to have been that affected. There’s a wide range of models in stock, both with the brand itself and at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy . However, that doesn’t mean things won’t change, so we're monitoring the situation, and will keep you updated here.

However, as shipping times are longer than usual, if you’re buying an Instant Pot as a birthday or holiday present, then we’d recommend snapping up a deal sooner rather than late to ensure it arrives in time. So, check out our round-up of the best Instant Pot deals available right now.

Today's best Instant Pot deals in the US

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart: $119.99 Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart: $119.99 $65.28 at Amazon

Save $54 - You can grab at 46% saving on this multi-cooker right now, which offers nine cooking methods in one appliance. It builds on the standard Instant Pot functions with the ability to sous vide and ast as a seteralizer. It has a 6-quart capacity and an easy-to-read display. While it's not the lowest price ever, at less than $5 more than this, it's an excellent deal and should be snapped up now.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp: $199.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp: $199.99 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you love fries as well as curries and stews, you'll adore this 40% saving on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. It includes an additional lid that can air fry, roast, and grill as well as all the 'wet' cooking methods you'd expect from this multi-cooker. Simple to use, on test we found it ensured meat was succulent and tender after just 60 minutes. At just $1 more expensive that its record-low price, this is a deal worth snapping up immediately.

Today's best Black Friday Instant Pot deals in the UK

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1: £249.99 Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - In the UK, Instant Pot's top-of-the-range multi-cooker, which can also air fry, has 20% off. Once again it comes with two lids and has a 7.6-litre capacity, but it builds on the Duo Crisp with silicone handles on the cooking pot for easy lifting, and has a number of features to make releasing the steam and pressure much simpler.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7.6-liter: £119.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7.6-liter: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - You can also grab a 25% saving on the larger 7.6-liter capacity version of the Instant Pot Duo Nova. Once again, this brings the multi-cooker down to its lowest price ever. However, we don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend purchasing sooner rather than later.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 5.7-liter: Instant Pot Duo Nova 5.7-liter: £99.99 £74.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - Amazon has slashed 25% off the cost of this Instant Pot model that builds on the entry-level Instant Pot Duo with a larger, easier-to-read display and comes with two sealing rings instead of one. Simple to choose, this Instant Pot ensured meat in a stew was tender when cooked for less than 60 minutes. It's also a new record-low price for this model too, so don't delay in snapping up this deal.

Instant Pot Duo 5.7-litre: £89.99 Instant Pot Duo 5.7-litre: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Amazon has also knocked 22% off the entry-level Instant Pot, taking it down to £69.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this entry-level Instant Pot - it dropped to £57.97 at the start of October this year, it's still good value. Ideal for anyone on a budget or looking to start their Instant Pot journey, as it offers seven cooking functions and a 5.7-liter inner pot.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air fryer: £198.00 Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air fryer: £198.00 £177.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - You can also save 10% on Instant Pot's first multi-cooker that can air fry, roast, and grill as well as all the cooking methods you'd expect. While this isn't as low as the prices we saw last Black Friday when the 7.6-liter Instant Pot dropped to just £149.99, it's still a good deal.

However, if these models don't offer the feature you're looking for, check out the best prices we've found right now on a range of other Instant Pot.

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals: our predictions

With more than 10 different models of Instant Pot available, all of which come in a range of capacities, we expect there will be a plethora of discounts to choose from this Cyber Monday. We anticipate the brand’s entry-level option; the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, will be among those with some hefty savings. Last year on Cyber Monday the price was slashed by 30% so we anticipate we’ll see similar savings again.

Similarly, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which comes with an additional lid so it can be used to air-fry, roast, and grill alongside all the cooking methods you’d expect from an Instant Pot, was slashed by 40% in the US on Cyber Monday to its current record-low of $119.99, so again we expect to see similar substantial savings on Cyber Monday 2021.

As you work your way through the Instant Pot range, the more cooking methods the multi-cookers offer, as well as useful features such as easier-to-release pressure valves and inner pots that can be used on the stove to brown meat before cooking.

Recently, the brand’s latest design; the Instant Pot Pro, was also discounted by as much as 23% to $114.99 from $149.99, proving that, unlike vacuum cleaners, for example, you’re not better off opting for an older model just to see some substantial savings. We anticipate similar discounts on this model and the Instant Pot Pro Crisp, which can air fry, will appear this year on Cyber Monday too.

When will the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals start in 2021? As Cyber Monday officially falls on November 29, this is when you’re likely to see the best Instant Pot deals, as retailers drop their best savings on Black Friday and usually let them run across the weekend and into Cyber Monday. If you’re looking to pick up an Instant Pot for a record-low price, this is your best opportunity, as while some models including the Instant Pot Duo have been slashed in price on several occasions throughout the year, the lower prices are always seen during the holiday sales period. However, we’ve already seen some great discounts in the run-up to Black Friday as retailers have already started their early Black Friday sales. On both sides of the Atlantic, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is in full swing, although the UK has stepped it up a notch with the new Black Friday Week sales. In the US retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and Target have plenty of savings ahead of the big deal. There’s been a number of Instant Pots models included in these early sales, and we also expect more great discounts on Instant Pots to appear before Cyber Monday. In the UK, Currys, Argos, and AO.com have followed suit with their early Black Friday sales, however the range of Instant Pots they offer is much smaller than the selection Amazon carries, so we haven’t seen as many early deals as in the US.

Last year’s best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals

The best way to predict the Instant Pot deals we’ll see on Cyber Monday this year, is to look back at the discount we've seen in previous years. In 2020, during the festive sales period, an array of Instant Models were discounted by between 30% to 50%, at Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US - it’s clear, Cyber Monday is one of the best times to nab a substantial saving on an Instant Pot.

With more retailers stocking Instant Pots in the US than in the UK, there’s a better selection of deals for Americans. However, in the UK, Amazon, John Lewis, and Robert Dyas were all offering between 15% and 30% off the most popular models including the Instant Pot Duo V2 and the Instant Pot Crisp & Air fryer.

The brand has expanded its range of models throughout 2021, including the Instant Pot Pro and Instant Pot Pro Crisp, which are the brand’s smartest multi-cookers, so we anticipate this will see a wider selection of discounts too. Here you’ll find a roundup of last year's Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals so that you can see what was on offer. We’ve kept the prices and product recommendations so that you can get a good idea of which Instant Pot appliances and retailers we expect to see featured this Black Friday.

Last year's Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals: US

Instant Pot - Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1:$119.99 $69.99 at Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated model of the Duo. This means it includes an easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins. This model also comes with seven built-in cooking programs to experiment with. Instant Pot - Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1: $119.99 $ 69.99 at Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated model of the Duo. This means it includes an easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins. This model also comes with seven built-in cooking programs to experiment with.

Image Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8qt Multi-cooker: $139.99 , $89.99 at Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pots are getting some serious Black Friday treatment this year, which is why now is the best time to buy one. Take this Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus multi-cooker, it's been reduced by $50 and it comes with a host of cooking options to choose from. There are 48 customizable programs for soups, beans, rice, ribs, and more, there's even a setting to make delicious desserts, what more could you want?

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.00 $79.00 at Walmart Save $70 - Instant Pots are rarely on offer this much, which is why this is such a good deal. You can save $70 on this excellent cooker which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs to choose from, these options make it fun and easy for anyone — from novice to chef — to prepare great meals with little hassle. Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.00 $79.00 at Walmart Save $70 - Instant Pots are rarely on offer this much, which is why this is such a good deal. You can save $70 on this excellent cooker which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs to choose from, these options make it fun and easy for anyone — from novice to chef — to prepare great meals with little hassle.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1: $99.95 $79.00 at Walmart Same as the Amazon offer above, but from Walmart, if that's your preferred store of choice! This nifty Instant Pot cooker is currently reduced at Walmart for a steal at $79. It brings with it seven features, which are: a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. It also comes with excellent versatility, letting you choose from 14 built-in programs including soup, stew, bean/chilli, chicken, and much more. The whole appliance has a fully sealed environment that traps the flavors, nutrients, and aromas within the food, letting you make the most delicious meal you can. Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1: $99.95 $79.00 at Walmart Same as the Amazon offer above, but from Walmart, if that's your preferred store of choice! This nifty Instant Pot cooker is currently reduced at Walmart for a steal at $79. It brings with it seven features, which are: a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. It also comes with excellent versatility, letting you choose from 14 built-in programs including soup, stew, bean/chilli, chicken, and much more. The whole appliance has a fully sealed environment that traps the flavors, nutrients, and aromas within the food, letting you make the most delicious meal you can.

Last year's Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals: UK

Image Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: £84.99 £59.99 at Amazon Save £25 - This is the best-selling Instant Pot model and it's had a price cut from £84 all the way down to £59. That's a saving of £25 on the 7-in-1 Duo, this one is just a pressure cooker (other models team this up with a slow cooker), but comes with a promise it'll cook your food 70 percent faster, a range of one-touch cooking programs and a bunch of safety features.

Image Instant Pot Duo Plus 30 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: £89.99 £69.99 at Robert Dyas Save £20 - Another excellent saving on a nifty little Instant Pot. This one is focused one being a jack of all trades pressure cooker, able to accommodate 13 different cooking modes for any of your culinary desires. There's broth cooking, rice, slow cooking and a setting for making yoghurts, more than enough to throw in some variety to your cookbook.

Instant Pot 60 DUO: £99.99 £89.99 at Amazon Save £10 - Grab yourself an Instant Pot 60 cooker at a reduced price of £10. This is something of a cheaper alternative to the other listings and even though £10 isn't much off of one of these products, any saving is a good one! The Instant Pot 60 isn't the latest arrival, which you can find below, but it's still an excellent kitchen essential. Instant Pot 60 DUO: £99.99 £89.99 at Amazon Save £10 - Grab yourself an Instant Pot 60 cooker at a reduced price of £10. This is something of a cheaper alternative to the other listings and even though £10 isn't much off of one of these products, any saving is a good one! The Instant Pot 60 isn't the latest arrival, which you can find below, but it's still an excellent kitchen essential.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: £179.99 £149.99 at John Lewis One of the most versatile Instant Pots out there, the Duo Crisp and Air Fryer not only takes care of your slow cooking and pressure cooking needs, but can also add a tasty crispy finish to dishes. Save £30 here. Remember also that if you purchase through John Lewis, you get access to its incredible guarantee and customer support. Also available at the same £149.99 price from Amazon. Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: £179.99 £149.99 at John Lewis

One of the most versatile Instant Pots out there, the Duo Crisp and Air Fryer not only takes care of your slow cooking and pressure cooking needs, but can also add a tasty crispy finish to dishes. Save £30 here. Remember also that if you purchase through John Lewis, you get access to its incredible guarantee and customer support. Also available at the same £149.99 price from Amazon.

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L: £89.99 at Robert Dyas This is an Instant Pot Classic – Save £10 on the 80 Duo 8L, a giant slow cooker and pressure cooker combo that features 14 preset programs for 7-in-1 multi-functional smart cooking, with a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer functions. Amazon Prime subscribers benefit from free One-Day delivery here, too. Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L: £89.99 at Robert Dyas

This is an Instant Pot Classic – Save £10 on the 80 Duo 8L, a giant slow cooker and pressure cooker combo that features 14 preset programs for 7-in-1 multi-functional smart cooking, with a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer functions. Amazon Prime subscribers benefit from free One-Day delivery here, too.

Tips for buying an Instant Pot this Cyber Monday

If you’re looking to purchase an Instant Pot this Cyber Monday, some advance research is fundamental to ensure you don’t waste precious time deliberating over a deal. Start by deciding exactly which model you want, as while all Instant Pots can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and keep warm, some offer other styles of cooking. For example, do you enjoy juicy steak or are you a sucker for French fries? If so, the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which counts sous vide as one of its many cooking styles or the Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air fryer, which has an additional lid for ‘dry’ cooking methods such as air frying and roasting, would be a better fit that the entry-level Instant Pot.

Also consider the capacity the Instant Pot can hold and whether it's sufficient for the number of people you have to cook for. If you have a large family or batch cook, look for designs with a 6 quart / 5.7 liter capacity or above. If you're an individual or a couple, an Instant Pot that can hold around 3.2 quarts / 3 liters should suffice.

Once you’ve settled on the model, price checking is extremely important. While we're bringing you all the lowest prices from around the web right here, those looking to do their own seals research will want to check their chosen discounts against other retailers. There can be some hefty price discrepancies between stores so it's important to be sure you’re getting the best value deal possible. Also look for retailers offering additional accessories bundled with the Instant Pot or longer guarantees for free to get the edge over their competitors.