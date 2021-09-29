Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are consistently some of the most popular offers we see during the holiday shopping season, and it's no surprise why. Chromebooks are lightweight, portable laptops that aren't as feature rich as a full-blown Windows or Apple laptop, but they can run the Chrome OS with much lower-powered hardware, making them very affordable even before you start factoring in Cyber Monday deals from major retailers.

They're also far less complicated than more mainstream laptops, making them perfect for the not-so-tech-savvy relatives you might be buying a holiday gift for on Cyber Monday, or even just for yourself as a throw-it-in-a-bag-and-go laptop for light computing work at a coffee shop or on a flight.

They are also wildly popular as educational tools since Chromebooks are cheap and don't run things like PC games natively (though you can still download Android-based mobile games from the Google Play and access streaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now).

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: FAQ

One way to predict what we'll see this year, is to look back at what happened last year. So what did happen?

We saw a host of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals priced to sell, pushing some popular models like the Samsung Chromebook 4+ from $345 down to $239, or the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, one of the best-selling Chromebooks around, dropped from $269 to $209. Even high-end Chromebooks were discounted, like the Asus Chromebook Flip which saw $100 taken off the $999 retail price.

While Chromebooks used to uniformly feature low-end hardware like Celeron processors and 4GB RAM with 64GB eMMC storage, you can now find Chromebooks that feature much more powerful specs like Intel Core processors, 8GB and even 16GB of RAM, and much larger storage capacities.

This makes downloading files locally and running large apps natively much easier and offers better performance overall, especially since the Chrome OS still has significantly less system overhead than a full-blown Windows or macOS install.

These higher-end Chromebooks are becoming more common and so we expect to see more Cyber Monday Chromebook deals featuring higher quality hardware.

Where will the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals be?

In the US, Amazon typically has the most Cyber Monday deals going of any other retailer, so it's going to have a healthy share of the Cyber Monday Chromebook deals out there. They won't be the only ones though.

Best Buy cut $100 off the price of two high-end Chromebook configurations last year during its Cyber Monday sale. The Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in-1, featuring an Intel Core i5-1021U processor, 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display was discounted from $999 to $899. A lower specced model, featuring an Intel Core i3-1011U processor, 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display was discounted from $799 to $699.

Walmart is also a popular source of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, and if you're looking for a lower-specced model at a fire sale price, you can expect to see a decent Chromebook on sale for under $200 at Walmart on Cyber Monday.

In the UK, we saw the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook (one of our favorite Chromebooks ever) on sale for £329 at Currys, and it even came bundled with JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones. We also saw the Asus Flip C433 discounted £100 from £499 to £399.

Meanwhile, over at Amazon UK, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436F with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 14-Inch touchscreen display retailed for £999 at the time, but was discounted £200, bringing it down to £799, making it one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we saw in the UK.

How to find the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

Fortunately, its fairly easy to find Cyber Monday Chromebook deals since there are so many of them every year. We expect this year to be the same, so checking major retailer's sites in the lead up to Cyber Monday is your best bet.

Cyber Monday deals pretty much start showing up at Midnight on the Saturday morning following Black Friday, and a steady stream of them will continue right on through to Cyber Monday itself and even a little bit into the rest of the week.

The biggest problem you might have is sorting through them all yourself, since a majority of the discounted laptops retailers are going to offer on Cyber Monday are going to be Chromebooks. We will be keeping an eye out as offers go live on retailer sites and bring you the best deals we see that we feel are worth buying.

Most of the best deals in the US are going to come from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart, with other retailers like Adorama, Microcenter, and B&H Photo having fewer Cyber Monday Chromebook deals (though the ones they do offer could be well worth your time).

In the UK, Amazon and Newegg are going to have a lot of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals worth grabbing, as will Currys, Box, Argos, and John Lewis.

Today's best deals

If you need a Chromebook deal now and can't wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, fear not. There are plenty of discounts around now, too. (We just expect to see bigger price drops in November.) Take a look at our best Chromebook guide for advice on which model to choose if you're not sure.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.