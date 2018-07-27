The best John Lewis broadband deals in July 2018

If you've landed on this page, you probably don't need us to tell you too much about John Lewis. The tried and trusted retailer has legions of loyal fans that will buy from the store even when prices are a little higher.

Its internet proposition is slightly different though - it often has some of the cheapest broadband deals on the market and sometimes throws in a free gift, too - we've seen Lenovo laptops and Google Homes among the perks in the past.

Check out the comparison chart above to see today's best John Lewis internet deals and offers. It may not have a wide array of options, but does provide competitively priced standard ADSL and fibre broadband deals. And if you keep scrolling down this page, we have a load more information about John Lewis to help you make up your mind whether it should be the internet provider for you.

John Lewis broadband packages compared – what broadband speed can I get with John Lewis?

There are three basic broadband only plans that John Lewis offers, and they follow the same premise as most other providers: standard ADSL internet and two fibre deals with different speeds. Below we have more information on each tariff:

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband One of the things we like most about John Lewis's broadband proposition is that they don't make you pay anything when you sign up. Unlike some other providers who charge set-up, installation or delivery fees, that's all free with John Lewis. Its basic package features average connection speeds of up to 10Mb (around 1MB per second) and also throws in evening and weekend calls to UK landlines. John Lewis Unlimited Broadband includes:

Avg 10Mb speed

Router included

Unlimited data usage

Home phone line with free weekend and evening calls to UK landlines

Free BullGuard internet security

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre If you like the sound of fibre broadband and its super fast speeds, then this is John Lewis's entry-level plan. It cranks things up to 36Mb on average - that's the equivalent of around 4.5MB per second. Generally speaking, John Lewis reserves its most competitive pricing for ADSL and so it's worth checking out our pick of the best fibre broadband deals before you commit. John Lewis Unlimited Fibre includes:

Avg 36Mb speed

Router included

Unlimited data usage

Home phone line with free weekend and evening calls to UK landlines

Free BullGuard internet security

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre Extra 36Mb fibre will be plenty for most people. But for some households - where you have loads of folk trying to use the internet at once or you want to stream 4K films and TV - the extra few quid a month for Fibre Extra (i.e. 66Mb average download speeds) could be a worthwhile spend. John Lewis Unlimited Fibre Extra includes:

Avg 66Mb speed

Router included

Unlimited data usage

Home phone line with free weekend and evening calls to UK landlines

Free BullGuard internet security

To sign up to any of these packages, you can head to the John Lewis website.

What John Lewis call plans are there?

As we said above, all John Lewis broadband packages are inclusive of line rental and calls to UK landlines between 7pm-7am on weekdays and all day on the weekends.

But if you love chatting on your landline, you can pay extra each month to improve your call plan. The Anytime plan is exactly as it sounds, allowing you to make calls to UK landline numbers at any hour you wish, and you can pay more again to add a mobile bolt-on to that. And then there's Anytime and International plan which adds 300 inclusive minutes to 35 countries including most European nations as well as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Can I add a TV bundle to John Lewis broadband?

A shorter answer for this one - no! John Lewis hasn't entered the world of TV packages. If you're keen to kill the TV and internet birds with one stone, then direct your attention to our best broadband and TV deals guide and use the comparison chart to narrow down your ideal all-round package.

How long will my John Lewis broadband contract last?

John Lewis broadband contracts last for 12 months. After that time, you'll probably see a price rise or have to recommence your search for the best cheap broadband deals all over again.

To transfer to John Lewis now, head to our comparison table at the top of this page and narrow down your perfect plan. Alternatively, you can head straight to the John Lewis website.