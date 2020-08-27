Dell Black Friday 2020 deals

Matt Hanson
Getting ready for the best Dell Black Friday deals? Then we've got you covered, as on this page, we'll tell you everything you need to know to prepare for Dell's Black Friday 2020 deals.
While Black Friday 2020 itself is still a few months away (we expect it to once again be at the end of November), over the years we've been covering Black Friday we've learned what to expect, especially when it comes to respected laptop and PC maker Dell, so you can use this time to prepare.
Matt Hanson
Dell is one of the most well-known PC and laptop brands in the world, and it always goes big on Black Friday, often running 'early bird' deals from the beginning of November. So, it's well worth keeping an eye on Dell's website in the run-up to Black Friday 2020 - you may find a killer deal before Black Friday even begins!
The company produces a huge range of products, from high-end gaming devices with its Alienware brand, to premium thin and light Ultrabooks, like the Dell XPS 15, and some of the best gaming laptops in the world well. Meanwhile, its range of Dell Inspiron laptops are ideal affordable laptops for people on a budget - and it even makes some excellent Chromebooks as well.
That means that there's likely to be a Dell laptop or PC for you no matter what you're after - and that's before we even mention Dell's monitors, mice and keyboards as well! The good news is that Dell often cuts the prices across its range of products for Black Friday, and this year we expect that to continue.
So, in the past we've seen brilliant Dell Black Friday deals on the XPS 13, XPS 15, its Inspirion line of laptops and Alienware gaming laptops and desktops - and we expect to see the same on Black Friday 2020.
On previous Black Fridays, retailers like Amazon and Walmart, as well as Currys PC World in the UK, have cut the prices of Dell products, but the best deals on Dell devices were found on Dell's website, and that's likely to be true this year as well.
Dell also hosts daily door busters. These are deals that are live for 24 hours only, and they offer some truly remarkable price cuts. These deals are so good, they often sell out fast, and on this page we'll highlight them as they go live, so you don't miss out.
We fully expect Dell to do the same this Black Friday.
The best Dell Black Friday deals of previous years
Dell Chromebook 11
£199.99 £169.99 at Amazon
Dell's smartly-made Chromebook got a £30 price cut, making it one of the most affordable ChromeOS-toting laptops on the market. It comes in a compact, easy-to-carry design, an 11.6-inch screen and 10 hour battery life.
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
£649 £449 at Currys
The Dell Inspiron is a great all-rounder of a laptop, and this model comes with an 8th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, all for £200 cheaper than usual a few Black Fridays ago.
Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM:
£599 £399 at Currys
UK readers were able to save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.
Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 4K display:
£1,818.99 £1,799 at Dell
This deal got you a Dell XPS 13, knocking £269 off the asking price on Black Friday. This was one of the most powerful laptops on sale.
Dell XPS 15 Core i7 32GB RAM 1TB
£2,318.98 £1,954.14 at Dell
If you're after one of Dell's brilliantly powerful XPS 15 machines, then this is was an amazing early Black Friday deal, with a saving of £364.84 for the laptop with an i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.
Dell G3 13 Gaming Laptop Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050
£778.99 £685.51 at Dell
This is a decent budget gaming laptop from Dell. It comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, with a 1TB hard drive as well, for an impressively low price. The GTX 1050 GPU will be fine for playing games at medium to low settings.
Alienware Aurora gaming desktop, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2080:
$2,254 $1,499 at Dell
Dell cut a mega $755 off the price of this incredibly powerful gaming desktop, with an 8-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and RTX 2080 GPU. This rig will handle any game you throw at it with ease.
Alienware m15:
$1,429.99 $999.99 at Dell
Last year you could get this powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and GTX 1060 GPU for a huge $430 off. This is not the most powerful model for the Alienware m15, but it's one of the cheapest, and a great way to get into gaming.
Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM:
$1,649.99 $1,049 at B&H
Last yeah people in the US could save an incredible $600 off the price of this model of the XPS 13. With a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.
How to get the best Dell deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Matt Hanson
Last year, Dell had some pretty brilliant deals on its laptops and desktops during almost all of November in an attempt to get ahead of the competition.
While we've yet to hear anything from the horse's mouth, it would be wise to anticipate a similar approach from Dell for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.
We'll be sure to highlight the top Dell product deals as soon as they're available, but here are some particular brands and models to look out for starting around mid-November, all of which enjoyed sizeable price cuts last year.
Best Dell Cyber Monday deals predictions for 2020
Matt Hanson
We've been covering the best laptop deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for long enough now that we can come up with some decent predictions for Cyber Monday 2020.
Big name brands like Dell are likely to deliver big price cuts to their range of laptops, both budget and high-end. Last year, Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops saw generous price cuts, and we hope to see similar cuts this year. They are two of the best laptops money can buy, so if you find those two getting discounted on Black Friday, definitely consider buying them.
If last year's Black Friday is anything to go by, Dell will start offering big discounts before the day itself, so keep a close eye out for any 'early bird' offers. We'll post any that we find right here. There will likely be a coupon you can use, similar to the EARLYBIRD15 discount voucher used in the run up to last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
To prepare yourself for the inevitable Dell Black Friday deals, read on for our tips on securing the best offers.
Know what you want before Black Friday
Matt Hanson
Before Black Friday, draft up a list of what you want from your Dell notebook, and any models or brands that have caught your fancy. This means your deal-hunting can be focused and more successful.
This will also help to keep you from blowing cash on impulse buys that you may regret later – especially if a deal for a product you actually do want crops up later, and you've already spent your budget.
Sizing things up
Matt Hanson
Firstly, you need to consider the overall size of the Dell laptop you’re buying. The most common sizes are 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch laptops, with 17-inch models growing less and less popular these days. (There are also somewhat smaller and larger devices out there, but you’re less likely to run into those).
Smaller laptops tend to not only be more portable but more affordable, too. Larger laptops, inversely, will offer a wider screen and, because there’s more space inside, you’re more likely to find more powerful processors and a larger battery.
If you’re looking for something to take on the go frequently, you’ll want to opt for a more compact laptop which is light (less than 4 pounds, ideally less than 3 pounds).
Check the specs
Matt Hanson
Taking a long look at the configuration of the Dell laptop before you buy can provide a clear idea of whether the deal is worth considering. If the specifications point to an old or low-power laptop, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.
On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you'll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.
As far as performance is concerned, what is most important consider are the core parts inside the machine. That’s your processor, system memory, storage and – to a lesser extent – the graphics processor.
When it comes to the main processor, most of the CPUs you’ll find will be manufactured by Intel. While the Intel Core i5 is a decently powerful model, the Core i7 is the most powerful choice in every case.
Matt Hanson
Most folks won’t need the kind of oomph the Core i7 offers unless you're deep into gaming, video editing or other heavy-duty tasks. So, the Core i5 is the ideal mid-range option. There’s also the entry-level Core i3 processor, if you’re looking for an affordable machine that you don’t mean to use for anything more demanding than browsing the internet or drafting up documents.
Very slim laptops are likely to house a Y series Intel processor, as they can run without any fans to cool them. The trade-off here is that they're not nearly as performant – an example is the Core m3-7Y30. Note that the Y series chips feature ‘Core m’ models (m3/m5/m7), which is simply another way of labelling these as lower-power CPUs.
Intel Atom processors are widely found in the truly affordable portables and, shockingly, don’t run all that smoothly. If you’re only looking to use the laptop for basic web surfing, you’ll manage okay, but this isn’t a limitation that will be tolerable to most users.
Intel isn’t you’re only choice, however – you could easily opt for an AMD APU, an Accelerated Processing unit, which has a CPU and a GPU (graphics processor) on the same chip. A growing number of devices are coming with AMD hardware, which gives you more options and can generally be found for cheaper than Intel-toting laptops while offering similar levels of performance.
RAM counts
Matt Hanson
The next piece to mull over is system memory, or RAM. Ideally, you want at least 8GB, though 16GB is the preferable option for future-proofing and any type of gaming. Some more affordable laptops still run with 2GB of RAM, but these days that really is not enough to run Windows 10 well – even though it’s technically within the system requirements for the OS.
Sometimes, the speed of the RAM is denoted in MHz, but don’t fret about that too much; it’s the amount of RAM that’s more important than speed in terms of performance.
Storage selection
Matt Hanson
Today, you’ll find that many Dell notebooks use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer speedy and responsive performance, which translates to apps and programs that load swiftly.
More affordable models are more likely to have eMMC drives and, though these use flash memory just like an SSD, they’re markedly more sluggish.
eMMC is an effective means of laptop manufacturers cutting corners and costs, which is precisely why you’ll often find it in budget laptops.
If you seek to save some scratch, an eMMC drive is often a trade-off worth making, though, as these drives are still quicker than standard hard disks – if only slightly.
Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest, but cheapest and most capacious, medium of storage. Their strength lies in that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 1TB even in affordable hardware.
A speed in rotations per minute (rpm) is always quoted with a hard drive, and the faster ones run at 7,200 rpm, with slower drives pitched at 5,400 rpm. The latter may be rather slow as a rule of thumb but, once again, bear in mind that, as with SSDs, performance will vary across individual drives.
Reviews are your buddy here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (and again, you can check out TechRadar’s review section).
Graphics and display
Matt Hanson
Most Dell laptops will have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is hardwired to the CPU, and you’ll usually find that visual performance is rather limited as a result. With integrated graphics – referred to as Intel HD Graphics or Intel Iris, when it comes to Intel chips – you’ll be able to play casual games, but nothing more than that.
This will be OK for the average laptop user, but those who want to play some more heavy-duty games will need a discrete GPU – a graphics processing solution that sits separate from the general processor.
As an example, the GeForce MX150 is Nvidia’s current (Pascal-based) ground-level mobile GPU, but you may need to fork out for something a little more powerful than that for really strong performance. An example of a more powerful GPU would be the GeForce GTX 1060, but it should be noted that prices can soar swiftly when it comes to stronger and stronger GPUs.
As far as screens are concerned: most mid-level laptops will offer a Full HD display as standard, which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080.
However, when you move down the price spectrum towards more affordable models, you’ll still find there are plenty of products which only offer a resolution of 1,366 x 768. Don’t let this scare you, though.
This resolution is actually perfectly fine, especially on smaller-screened laptops. Indeed, a smaller resolution is often a benefit to a laptop with less powerful hardware driving it, as it means there are fewer pixels for the CPU and GPU to shift, making things more likely to run smoothly.
This is something gamers might want to keep in mind as well. Though a 4K display looks and sounds like an amazing idea, it’ll take a major toll on your machine’s core components. Sometimes, it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate.
High-resolution 4K displays will also use your laptop's battery much faster. Given this is an area in which gaming laptops already struggle, you may want to consider what you’re losing to gain 4K.
Keep the receipts
Matt Hanson
Make sure you maintain your receipts in case you're not pleased with any of your purchases and want a refund – it's also worth checking the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday.
Some retailers will also offer longer warranties than others, which could be a deciding factor when purchasing a laptop or MacBook on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Having a three- or- five-year warranty on your laptop will give you peace of mind, knowing that if anything goes wrong you'll be covered.
Stick with TechRadar to get the best Dell Black Friday deals 2020
Matt Hanson
On Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your hard-earned dollar. While this means there are very competitive deals to enjoy, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren't as decent as they first appear.
That's why you should stick with TechRadar to guarantee you get the best Black Friday deals. We track all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the top laptops.
For the latest info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday laptop deals.
