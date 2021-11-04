The best pillows 2021: comfy options for all sleepers and budgets

The best pillows for sleeping are an important bedroom purchase because they can instantly affect the comfort and quality of your sleep. And the better you sleep, the better you feel in general. Bed pillows need to be comfortable while providing ample neck and shoulder support – this is true regardless of the position you sleep in. Good pillows also ensure your spine is aligned. In turn, this relieve aches and pains, so you wake up feeling more refreshed.

Much like the best mattresses , it's worth spending a little time thinking about what type of pillow would help you rest and sleep better. From our experience, the best pillows will cater to your sleeping position, plus any health requirements or allergies you have. They needn't cost the earth either. That's why you'll find some affordable gems in this guide (prices start from $39.99), as well as the more luxurious options.

Depending on your preferences and the feel you're after (soft, medium or firm), you'll find bed pillows made from various materials. These include memory foam, microfiber, feather, down, Tencel and wool. There are some big household names behind many of our best pillow recommendations too, including Purple and Casper, which also feature in our Black Friday mattress deals guide.

For now, here are the best pillows for sleeping in a range of positions, plus our tips on how to pick the right one for you.

The best pillows to buy now

(Image credit: Coop Home Goods)

1. Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow The best pillow overall – fully adjustable and well priced Specifications Fill: Cross cut memory foam and microfiber Fabric: 60% polyester 40% bamboo-derived viscose rayon Dimensions: 20” x 30” / 20” x 36” Best suited to: Adjustable to suit all sleeping positions Firmness: Medium Firm Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 5 years Care: Machine wash (without fill) MSRP: $63.99 - $66.99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fully adjustable + Suits all sleeping positions + Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Strong off-gassing smell at first

Coop’s adjustable pillow is a fantastic all-rounder and the ideal solution for people who want to create a customised pillow to suit their needs. The medium-firm pillow is filled with cross-cut memory foam and microfiber, and has a removable cover made using polyester and bamboo-derived viscose rayon to help keep you cool at night.

So far, so standard for a bed pillow. But the Coop’s unique selling point is that you can add or remove the memory foam / microfiber fill to get the perfect loft and density for your sleeping style. There’s even an extra half-pound of fill included if you want a super-plump pillow.

This reasonably priced pillow comes in Queen and King sizes and includes a 100-night trial so you can decide whether it’s the right fit for you. There’s also a 5-year warranty. Coop recommends this pillow for side sleepers, but we think the adjustable nature makes it the best pillow for most people.

(Image credit: Beckham Hotel Collection)

2. Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow The best affordable pillow for all sleepers Specifications Fill: Gel fiber Fabric : 100% cotton Dimensions: 18” x 27” / 20” x 36” Best suited to: All sleeping positions: those on a tight budget Firmness: Firm Trial: 30 nights Warranty: N/A Care: Machine wash MSRP: $39.99 - $59.99 (for two pillows) TODAY'S BEST DEALS £134 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent value for a twin pack + Machine washable + Hypoallergenic alternative to down Reasons to avoid - Too thick for back and stomach sleepers

If you mainly sleep on your side, then the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow is a great choice for you. This is a genuinely supportive and comfortable pillow for side sleepers, with a thick build-quality that keeps its shape throughout the night. What's more, it's also hypoallergenic.

The special gel-fiber filling is designed to feel as plush as down but comes without the allergy issues that might be associated with it. The pillow is dust-mite, mold- and mildew-resistant too, so it’s an ideal choice if you want to maintain a healthy sleep environment.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows are sold in packs of two, which makes them incredibly good value for money – ideal if you need pillows for a guest bed, for instance. The affordability of these pillows makes them a no-brainer if you're on a budget and looking for something that will last you a long time. Plus they are robust, so should see you sleeping soundly night after night.

(Image credit: Layla)

3. Layla Kapok Pillow The best pillow for neck pain and night sweats Specifications Fill : Memory foam blended with kapok fiber Fabric: 66% polyester, 30% viscose, 4% poly/Lycra woven with copper fibers Dimensions: 18.5” x 28.5” / 18.5” x 36” Best suited to: Side sleepers; sleepers with neck pain Firmness: Medium Trial: 120 nights Warranty: 5 years Care: Machine wash (without fill) MSRP: $109 - $129 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Controls odors + Cooling performance + Adjustable fill Reasons to avoid - Comes in just one size

The best-selling Layla Kapok Pillow is designed with an innovative cover that has copper fibers woven in to deliver cooling and antimicrobial properties. Copper helps wick away body heat, meaning the pillow is ideal for those who sleep hot or find their head gets sweaty at night.

If sleeping hot (or drooling) leaves you feeling worried about odors on your pillow, then the Layla Kapok Pillow's microbial copper-infused cover has this taken care of and can help keep smells to a minimum.

The inner fill of the pillow contains a blend of reactive memory foam and kapok fibers with a high loft that works particularly well for side sleepers. You can also remove and adjust the fill to suit your own preference, meaning the Layla Kapok Pillow can be adapted for different sleeping styles. Layla’s pillow is also repeatedly praised as the best choice for excellent neck support.

(Image credit: Purple)

4. Purple Harmony Pillow The best pillow for combination sleepers Specifications Fill Material: Ventilated Talalay latex with polyester knit cover Fabric Type: 92% nylon fiber, 8% Spandex fiber, hyper-elastic polymer Dimensions: 17” x 26” / 17” x 28 / 17” x 34” Best suited to: Those who switch sleeping positions in the night Firmness: Medium-soft Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 1 year Care: Spot treat MSRP: $159 - $199 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Mesh cover keeps sleepers cool + Choice of three different heights + Luxurious finish and extremely plush Reasons to avoid - Cover is prone to pulls and snags

With a plush and supportive feeling, the Purple Harmony Pillow is one of the most luxurious around. The company’s signature Purple Grid provides tailored support for your head and neck, while a breathable cover keeps you cool.

The main core of the pillow is made using Talalay latex, which is also ventilated to help keep air flowing through the pillow. Latex is naturally bouncy, so it will support your head and neck well, but because it is more expensive than memory foam, this pillow comes with a higher price tag.

There are three different pillow heights to choose from, each designed to suit different sleeping styles and frames. The low Purple Harmony Pillow works for small to medium frames, and stomach and back sleepers, while the medium is good for medium to large frames and combination sleepers.

Meanwhile, the tall size is ideal for large to extra-large frames, as well as side or combination sleepers. With this variety on offer, it's easy to find a pillow in the range that will suit your sleeping style – and if you're not sure, take advantage of the 100-night trial and see for yourself.

(Image credit: Zoey)

5. Zoey Side Sleeper Pillow The best pillow for side sleepers Specifications Fill Material: Shredded memory foam Fabric Type: Lyocell, polyester, Spandex Dimensions: 19” x 29” / 19” x 35” Best suited to: Side sleepers; those who like a firm pillow Firmness: Firm Trial: 30 nights Warranty: 5 years Care: Machine wash (without fill) MSRP: $79.99 - $104 TODAY'S BEST DEALS £147.13 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Unique design helps relieve neck tension + Good shoulder support + Hypoallergenic Reasons to avoid - Very firm feel – no give

The Zoey Side Sleeper Pillow is designed to be particularly suitable for side sleepers, with the pillow’s butterfly shape delivering just the right amount of firmness to support the space between your head and neck.

You can also remove, add, or adjust the amount of memory foam in the Zoey pillow to control how high or low the loft is and to make the pillow softer or firmer. However, because the pillow is somewhat firmer than many others in this guide, it won't be the best choice for everyone.

The Zoey is the best pillow for sleepers experiencing neck and shoulder pain, as it gives your shoulders plenty of space and helps keep your spine aligned. The Zoey Side Sleeper Pillow is certified toxin-free and comes with a five-year warranty, which is better than most other warranties on pillows in this guide.

(Image credit: Casper)

6. Casper Original Pillow The best down alternative pillow for combination sleepers Specifications Fill : Microfiber Fabric : 100% cotton cover, polyester fabric lining Dimensions: 18” x 26” / 18” x 34” Best suited to: Combination sleepers; people with allergies Firmness: Medium Trial: 30 nights Warranty: 1 year Care: Machine wash (without fill) MSRP: $65 - $85 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Adapts quickly to different positions + Hypoallergenic + Extremely soft but also supportive Reasons to avoid - Needs frequent fluffing

The Casper Original Pillow feels as plush as a down pillow thanks to the millions of hypoallergenic microfibers that are used to fill it. We found it to be extremely soft and comfortable during sleep and relaxation. This high level of neck comfort is combined with an equally soft cover that contains a breathable percale weave to help keep sleepers cool at night.

The big selling point of the Casper Original Pillow is how quickly it adapts to different sleeping positions, making it an ideal choice for combination sleepers who move from side to stomach to back sleeping during the night.

The pillow offers stable neck alignment, thanks to a two-inch gusset. However, this design feature could mean the Casper Original Pillow isn't so suitable if you sleep on your side, being too firm or high for a dedicated side sleeper. It's a little high maintenance though, as the pillow’s fill needs to be fluffed daily to keep its shape.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

7. Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow The best pillow for hot sleepers Specifications Fill : Talalay latex, foam, rubber Fabric: Bamboo charcoal, polyester, cotton Dimensions: 16” x 29” / 16” x 34” Best suited to: Hot sleepers; those who want a natural pillow Firmness: Plush Trial: 30 nights Warranty: 3 years Care: Machine wash (without fill) MSRP: $89 - $99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Remains cool to the touch + Provides great pressure relief + Non-toxic, natural filling Reasons to avoid - Not a good choice for side sleepers

The Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow comes in both low and high loft options, with the low loft being more suited to stomach sleepers and the high to back sleepers. But the main draw of this pillow is how cool it keeps sleepers at night. As you lie on the pillow you can feel air flowing through the fabric and the pillow really doesn’t trap any heat at all.

The Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow provides excellent pressure relief, as the latex allows the sleeper's head to sink in gently. When you lie down, the pillow will retain its loft on either side of the head, which means it provides good support if you turn your head as you sleep.

However, this is an extremely bouncy pillow, which some side sleepers may not find to their liking. If you have a latex allergy, then the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow shouldn't cause any problems, as the hypoallergenic cover and inserts provide a barrier to keep sleepers from direct contact with the latex.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

8. Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow A long-lasting bed pillow that keeps its shape Specifications Fill: Graphite (Carbon) infused polyurethane foam Fabric: 63% tencel lyocell, 37% polyester Dimensions: 16” x 29” / 16” x 35” Best suited to: Hot sleepers; those wanting a pillow that retains its shape Firmness: Medium soft Trial: 30 nights Warranty: 5 years Care: Machine wash (without fill) MSRP: $150 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Durable yet easy to care for + Keeps its shape extremely well + Another good choice for hot sleepers Reasons to avoid - Too high for stomach sleepers

The Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow is another ideal choice if you sleep hot. The graphite-infused foam-fill prevents overheating, helping the pillow stay cool from dusk till dawn. This pillow is incredibly durable too and will maintain its shape at all times, making it an ideal choice for people who don’t want to fluff up their pillows constantly.

With its fixed six-inch loft, the Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow is the best choice for combination and back sleepers. Those who sleep on their stomach are likely to find it a little too tall and there’s a danger it could give those sleepers a sore neck. Is it worth the higher price tag? We think so – and its durability means it will easily outlive some of its cheaper competitors too.

(Image credit: Getty UK)

How to choose the best pillow for your sleep

In general, all sleepers should look for an easy-to-clean pillow, which keeps you cool at night and is made from breathable materials. If you tend to sleep in a certain position on your back, front, or side, then think about choosing the following pillows for your sleep style:

Back sleepers – Choose a pillow with medium loft and firmness to relieve pressure in the neck and shoulders, while maintaining neutral spine alignment. Look for pillows with extra cushioning on top.

– Choose a pillow with medium loft and firmness to relieve pressure in the neck and shoulders, while maintaining neutral spine alignment. Look for pillows with extra cushioning on top. Side sleepers – Look for a pillow with high loft and firm support to relieve pressure at the shoulder and help maintain a neutral spine position. Adjustable pillows with fluffable materials will also help you adjust the shape more easily to suit your position.

– Look for a pillow with high loft and firm support to relieve pressure at the shoulder and help maintain a neutral spine position. Adjustable pillows with fluffable materials will also help you adjust the shape more easily to suit your position. Stomach sleepers – A pillow with low loft and soft support will help keep the spine in alignment, and prevent the head from being too propped up. A compressible fill allows the pillow to be shaped into a comfortable low loft.

We'd recommend picking a pillow that comes on a trial period, giving you at least three weeks to try it out at home to make sure it really is the best choice for your sleep and posture needs.

Ensure the rest of your sleeping space is comfy and supportive too. If you need a new mattress, check out our Black Friday mattress deals guide for early discounts. This includes the best Saatva mattress Black Friday sales for luxury hybrids for less, and the juiciest Nectar Black Friday sales for affordable memory foam options.

While your pillow can make an instant difference to how comfortably you sleep, consider pairing it with one of the best mattress toppers too. These breathe new life into older mattresses and could help you extend the life of your bed by a couple of years, saving you money in the short-term.

This article is part of TechRadar's Sleep Week 2021 (running from Sunday 31 October to Sunday 7 November), our in-depth look at sleep and how to snooze better. We've teamed up with experts in their field to bring you proven sleep techniques and tips to help you drift off easier, and have rounded-up the best sleep kit to transform your bedroom into a den of zen.

Read more: