This Prime Day TV Deal slashes more than £100 off this ace 55-inch 4K LG TV

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are continuing to flood in, and this is a particularly tempting one: a total of £100 and 99 pennies off the price of the LG 55UM7100PLB, one of the finest 4K UHD television sets on the market.

That means the price is down to £549 from its previous £649.99, so there's never been a better time to invest in the wonder of 4K. The adaptive HDR means details will be retained in the darkest and lightest of spots too.

"Alexa, change the channel"

This particular 55-inch LG TV comes with Alexa support, so you can change the channels, control the volume, get the weather forecast and so on, all using your voice – you do need an Echo speaker or a separately sold LG Magic remote to get this to work though.

As it's an LG set you know that the picture and audio quality is going to be top-notch, and the manufacturer has one of the best smart TV software platforms on the market too.

If you still need convincing, the sound technology on board the LG 55UM7100PLB is able to create seven virtual channels to mimic the audio experience of surround sound, so you should get excellent audio performance as well as picture quality.

Want more LG TV deals?

Amazon Prime Day is bursting at the seams with discounted LG televisions. If the one above doesn't inspire you to open your wallet, perhaps these deals below will...