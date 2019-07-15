This Prime Day TV Deal slashes more than £100 off this ace 55-inch 4K LG TV

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are continuing to flood in, and this is a particularly tempting one: a total of £100 and 99 pennies off the price of the LG 55UM7100PLB, one of the finest 4K UHD television sets on the market.
That means the price is down to £549 from its previous £649.99, so there's never been a better time to invest in the wonder of 4K. The adaptive HDR means details will be retained in the darkest and lightest of spots too.
LG 55UM7100PLB 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV
£649.99 £549 at Amazon
There's over £100 off this 55-inch Smart LED TV from LG, which comes with Freeview Play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. If that's not enough then there's also a built-in Alexa. Essentially you can get the 55-inch for the price of the 49-inch.View Deal
"Alexa, change the channel"
This particular 55-inch LG TV comes with Alexa support, so you can change the channels, control the volume, get the weather forecast and so on, all using your voice – you do need an Echo speaker or a separately sold LG Magic remote to get this to work though.
As it's an LG set you know that the picture and audio quality is going to be top-notch, and the manufacturer has one of the best smart TV software platforms on the market too.
If you still need convincing, the sound technology on board the LG 55UM7100PLB is able to create seven virtual channels to mimic the audio experience of surround sound, so you should get excellent audio performance as well as picture quality.
Want more LG TV deals?
Amazon Prime Day is bursting at the seams with discounted LG televisions. If the one above doesn't inspire you to open your wallet, perhaps these deals below will...
LG 43UM7500PLA 43-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV
£529 £419 at Amazon
Amazon is offering this 43-Inch Smart LED TV from LG for a £110 discount. It's a fantastic deal considering it comes with Freeview Play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. There's also a built-in Alexa which you can control via a LG Magic remote.View Deal
LG 55UM7510PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV
£679 £559 at Amazon
Amazon is offering this 55-inch Smart LED TV from LG for a £120 discount. It's a great deal considering it comes with Freeview Play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. There's also a built-in Alexa which you can control via a LG Magic remote.View Deal
LG 49UM7100PLB 49-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV
£549.99 £449 at Amazon
There's over £100 over this 49-inch Smart LED TV from LG, which comes with Freeview Play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. If that's not enough then there's also a built-in Alex which can be controlled by an LG Magic remote.View Deal
- TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day – and we've put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.