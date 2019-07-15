This enormous 20TB hard drive has a huge £292 discount for Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

There are some fantastic deals on storage this Amazon Prime Day, but this colossal 20TB WD My Book desktop hard drive is something special. Amazon has cut a huge £292 off the asking price, making it fantastic value.

It features two WD Red drives, which are built to last, balancing performance, operating life and error management. This hard drive is an investment that you can rely on to protect your data for years to come.

Of course, capacity isn't everything – data transfer speeds matter too, which is why this hard drive's USB-C connectivity is so important, delivering far better performance than USB 2.0.

This is an exceptional Prime Day deal on a hard drive that's big enough and reliable enough to back up your entire digital life.

(Image credit: Amazon) WD 20TB My Book Duo Desktop Hard Drive £626.39 £333.99

This is an incredible amount of storage for the price. Amazon has knocked £292 off this colossal 2TB two-bay desktop hard drive for Prime Day. Its pair of WD Red drives deliver up to 360 MB/s sequential read speeds, and it features USB-C connectivity for fast data transfer.

View Deal

Is 20TB overkill for your needs? Here are the best deals on WD's slightly smaller 16TB My Book hard drive...